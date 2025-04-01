St. Charles house fire causes $45K in damage, no injuries

A home in the 400 block of S. 13th Ave. in St. Charles caught fire Sunday evening. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at $45,000. (David Petesch)

A St. Charles home sustained an estimated $45,000 in damage following a fire in the evening of Sunday, March 30 evening, according to a news release from the St. Charles Fire Department.

Firefighters responded at to a call at 6:41 p.m. in the 400 block of South 13th Ave., arriving on the scene three minutes after dispatch and finding an external fire that had extended to the structure, according to the release.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within minutes of arrival, according to the release

The homeowner was home at the time, and was alerted of the fire by a passer-by and able to evacuate. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $45,000 in property damage, and was determined to be caused unintentionally, according to the release.

St. Charles Police and the Geneva Fire Department assisted on the scene.