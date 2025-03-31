Maple Park man held in Kane jail on eight felony warrants from area

A Maple Park man is being held in the Kane County jail on eight felony warrants from Kane, DeKalb and LaSalle counties, according to police and court records.

Kane County deputies picked up John A. Haffey, 51, on March 3 at his house, 0N700 block of Watson Road, Maple Park, according to a sheriff’s report.

Court records show Haffey had three Kane County felony arrest warrants:

Feb. 28, 2025 – aggravated domestic battery with strangulation and aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon

April 12, 2024 – domestic battery causing bodily harm and domestic battery physical contact, because of prior convictions

Oct. 16, 2024 – possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license

Court records show Haffey had four DeKalb County felony arrest warrants:

Jan. 7, 2025 – unlawful possession of a controlled substance, aggravated driving with driving with a revoked/suspended license due to DUI

Aug. 8, 2024 – driving with a revoked/suspended license due to DUI, DUI.

Haffey pleaded guilty to domestic battery and drunken driving with a suspended license on Nov. 4, 2024, records show.

He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with a conditional discharge of 24 months probation and anger management. When he completed them successfully, he was not to be prosecuted for the domestic battery, records show.

Haffey’s conditional discharge was revoked when he did not come to court Jan. 6, 2025, according to court records, and two additional warrants were issued:

Jan. 14, 2025 – felon failure to return to jail on Jan. 6

Jan. 21, 2025 – failure to appear in court while on pretrial release

Court records show Haffey had one LaSalle County felony arrest warrant:

Aug. 30, 2024 – domestic battery, theft, driving with a suspended/revoked license

Haffey is being held in the Kane County jail with a court date of April 10 for all the Kane charges.

Haffey is also being held for extradition to DeKalb and LaSalle counties, records show.

Haffey’s attorney Brittany Pedersen declined to comment.