Law Day essays sought from Kane high school sophomores, juniors

The Kane County 16th Judicial Circuit is hosting its first National Law Day Essay Contest for all spring 2025 high school sophomores and juniors in Kane County, according to a news release.

Applications will be accepted now thorugh 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 21.

In addition to strengthening a college application, the Kane County Bar Foundation donated $500 for a first place prize and $200 for second and third place prizes for the winners in each age group, sophomores and juniors.

Law Day, marked on May 1, began in 1958 when President Dwight Eisenhower proclaimed it to recognize the rule of law and how the legal process shapes society liberty and promotes justice, the release stated.

The contest is designed to help students focus on these ideals alongside this year’s theme, “The Constitution’s Promise: Out of Many, One.”

More information is available online at www.illinois16thjudicialcircuit.org.