Skeletal remains confirmed to be Karen Schepers

Karen Schepers, who lived in Elgin and grew up in Sycamore, vanished in 1983 after attending a party at a Carpentersville bar. Elgin authorities located her car in the Fox River on March 24, 2025. The Kane County Coroner's Office confirmed the remains found in the car are Karen Schepers. (Photos provided by Elgin Police Department)

Kane County Coroner Monica Silva announced that the Coroner’s Office had positively identified the remains of Karen Schepers, according to a news release.

Schepers, who grew up in Sycamore, was last seen in Carpentersville on April 16, 1983, and has been missing since, the release stated.

Her car was pulled from the Fox River on Tuesday, March 25 and brought to the Coroner’s Office. Skeletal remains were recovered from the vehicle, the release stated.

A forensic odontologist and dental records provided by Schepers’ family were used to make to positive identification, according to the release.

This is still an ongoing investigation for Elgin police and Coroner’s Office.