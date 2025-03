Two people were killed in a crash Sunday night near Elgin, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

Investigators closed Plank Road at Switzer Road around 9:45 p.m. Sunday and are urging motorists to find alternate routes.

There are no additional details about the crash, including the number of vehicles involved and the number of injuries as well.

More details are expected later today.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250310/news/two-dead-after-crash-sunday-night-near-elgin/