Montgomery man charged with allegedly sexually assaulting several minors

A 84-year-old Montgomery man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting several minors over a 15-year period, according to a news release from Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and Montgomery Police Chief Phil Smith.

Michael G. Farris has been charged with 23 felony counts of criminal sexual assault and 67 felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the news release.

Between January 20, 2008, and July 30, 2022, Farris committed the acts with five victims between the ages of 13 and 17, as according to the charging documents.

The Montgomery Police Department took Farris into custody on Wednesday at his Montgomery home without incident following an investigation which resulted in charges from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to the release.

Judge Salvatore LoPiccolo denied pretrial release of Farris. According to the release, after being taken into custody Farris admitted to having sexually assaulted and abused four of those victims.

He also admitted to having had contact with an additional five minors, bringing the total number of victims to 10, according to the release.

Charges related to the newly discovered victims have not yet been filed and the investigation is still ongoing, according to the release.

Farris is next due in court at 9 a.m. March 7 in courtroom 319 of the Kane County Judicial Center. Farris is being held in the Kane County Jail while his case is pending.

To report an incident or suspicious situation that may involve child sexual abuse, contact the Montgomery Police Department at 331-212-9091 or Kane County Child Advocacy Center Investigator Tom Ruzevich at 630-208-5160.