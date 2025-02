Kane County property transfers: Jan. 23 to 30, 2025

Batavia

Up Douglas LLC to SBC Douglas Road LP, Residence at 1180 Douglas Road, Batavia, $1.48 million, Jan. 30, 2025.

Rachael A. Motto to Kathleen Daily, Residence at 1314 Harvell Drive, Batavia, $700,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Michael Teti to Johnson Drew Trust, Residence at 1372 Crabapple Court, Batavia, $492,500, Jan. 27, 2025.

Eric Kennaugh to Michael Graves and Amy Allan, Residence at 234 S. Jackson St., Batavia, $356,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Tatiana E. Voss and Ryan Voss, Residence at 2568 Mill St., Batavia, $645,500, Jan. 23, 2025.

Andrea Rockovich to Jake and Zach Schulz, Residence at 2S301 Sunset Drive, Batavia, $298,000, Jan. 28, 2025.

Lee Pennington Marco to Stillwater USA LLC, Residence at 2S875 S. Raddant Road, Batavia, $415,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

William B. Koc to Vincent Giuliano, Residence at 329 S. Harrison St., Batavia, $166,500, Jan. 27, 2025.

Angela D. Sanders Mud to Jessica Diane Guarino Berg and Mark Andrew Berg, Residence at 366 Davis Road, Batavia, $315,000, Jan. 28, 2025.

Victoria M. Wade to Courtney Lohrenz and Kassia Pedersen, Residence at 741 Pine St., Batavia, $327,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Up Paramount LLC to SBC Paramount Parkway LP, Residence at 900 Paramount Parkway, Batavia, $3,166,500, Jan. 30, 2025.

Campton Hills

Michael K. Steuart to Albers Trust, Residence at 8N475 Kendall Road, Campton Hills, $211,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Elburn

Charles Balek to James M. and Judy L. Martuzzo, Residence at 1054 Independence Ave., Elburn, $535,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Radoslava Trimovski and Hasan Saric, Residence at 1375 Collins Drive, Elburn, $472,000, Jan. 27, 2025.

Ritschdorff Trust to Ritschdorff Trust, Residence at 39W796 Fabyan Parkway, Elburn, $830,000, Jan. 28, 2025.

Kelly L. Bodway to Dodge Jr Trust, Residence at 40W790 Campton Meadows Drive, Elburn, $870,000, Jan. 27, 2025.

Dodge Jr. Trust to Tracey L. Manning Fellhauer, Residence at 40W790 Campton Meadows Drive, Elburn, $870,000, Jan. 27, 2025.

Mcauley Trust to Joseph Komel and Megan Marie Kozlow, Residence at 42W060 Northway Drive, Elburn, $475,000, Jan. 24, 2025.

Shodeen Homes LLC to Isenhart Joint Trust, Residence at 616 Maplewood Circle, Elburn, $472,500, Jan. 24, 2025.

Shodeen Homes LLC to Stanislav and Zhanna Fedonovych, Residence at 830 Simpson Avenue, Elburn, $359,500, Jan. 30, 2025.

Geneva

Michael Callahan to Curtis Gunnink and Abbe Gunnink, Residence at 0N316 Hilts Drive, Geneva, $576,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

Jose Luis Rodriguez to Andres Felipe Alba Hernandez and Nidia Vanessa Leon Valderrama, Residence at 1S055 W. Burnham Lane, Geneva, $341,500, Jan. 23, 2025.

Reynolds Trust to Chicago Title Land Trust Company Trustee, Residence at 834 Sunset Road, Geneva, $4.85 million, Jan. 24, 2025.

Patricia M. Cebrzynski to Lisa Ann Collins, Residence at 926 Sunset Road, Geneva, $2.25 million, Jan. 24, 2025.

North Aurora

Rajendra Agastya to Chad Thomas and Karlie Christine Kelly, Residence at 1492 Waterford Road, North Aurora, $380,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Juan Carlos Torres Gonzalez to Shannan Marshinski and Daniel J. Postlewaite, Residence at 416 Princeton Drive, North Aurora, $385,000, Jan. 28, 2025.

Wayne A. Lofton Sr. to Jose R. Palucho and Carlina Palucho, Residence at 6 Chantilly Lane, North Aurora, $330,000, Jan. 27, 2025.

St. Charles

Jessica Hauser to Bouchot Trust, Residence at 1823 Moore Court, Saint Charles, $293,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

D. R. Horton Inc to Puneeth D. Shadrack and Lydia Puneeth Shadrack, Residence at 231 Charlestowne Lake Drive, Saint Charles, $450,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

D. R. Horton Inc to Jeffrey Aaron Watson, Residence at 235 Charlestowne Lake Drive, Saint Charles, $450,000, Jan. 28, 2025.

D. R. Horton Inc Midwest to Shah and Patel Trust, Residence at 341 Basin Court, Saint Charles, $395,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Florina Adili to Kushal V. and Dhvani N. Patel, Residence at 3N773 Walt Whitman Road, Saint Charles, $905,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

RCF 2 Acquisition Trust to Victor Altamirano Lagunas, Residence at 5N672 Jens Jensen Lane, Saint Charles, $435,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

Chad T. Kelly to Dennis M. Rioux, Residence at 91 Roosevelt St., Saint Charles, $338,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

South Elgin

Alyssa Maria Lopez to Jennifer E. Raczka, Residence at 1054 Moraine Drive, South Elgin, $332,500, Jan. 27, 2025.

Roger D. Bayne to Rebecca Steffes and Robert Tyler Mikeworth, Residence at 11 Vernon Court, South Elgin, $480,000, Jan. 28, 2025.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Jason Anthony Long and Joshua Andrew Back Long, Residence at 1308 Endicott Road, South Elgin, $524,000, Jan. 27, 2025.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to James Ostafichuk, Residence at 183 Kingsport Drive, South Elgin, $355,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

Desean E. Coleman to Dominik Czubaj, Residence at 235 Courtland Drive B, South Elgin, $274,500, Jan. 27, 2025.

Robert Miller to Robert J. Uscillo and Alaina S. Thomsen, Residence at 348 Windsor Court C, South Elgin, $245,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Trigild Inc. to 454 Briargate LLC, Residence at 454 Redington Drive, South Elgin, $3,792,500, Jan. 30, 2025.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Kishan Patel and Lisa K. Patel, Residence at 505 Marston St., South Elgin, $492,000, Jan. 28, 2025.

Kevin W. Douglas to Kevin Ward Douglas, Residence at 597 E. Thorndale Lane, South Elgin, $148,500, Jan. 24, 2025.

Kane County Sheriff to Terra Info Holdings Inc., Residence at 609 Kenilworth Ave., South Elgin, $189,000, Jan. 28, 2025.

Sugar Grove

Gary Irrevocable Trust to Edward and Barbara Saloga, Residence at 324 Normandie Drive, Sugar Grove, $310,000, Jan. 28, 2025.

Jaime Peters to Melissa N. Kramer, Residence at 361 Capitol Drive B, Sugar Grove, $260,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Grandview Homes 1 LLC to Tammy Little, Residence at 42W562 Star Lane, Sugar Grove, $220,000, Jan. 28, 2025.