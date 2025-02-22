Ex-employee of Geneva dance studio pleads guilty to felony theft

The former location of Elise Flagg Academy of Dance in Geneva. The dance studio has moved to 9 N. Fourth St., Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

A former employee of a Geneva dance studio, who was charged with theft of more than $100,000 from the business, pleaded guilty Friday.

As per a negotiated agreement with prosecutors, Desiree R. Cortez, 47, of the 100 block of Logan Avenue, Geneva, pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft over $100,000 but less than $500,000, with two other counts dismissed.

The other two counts related to financial exploitation of an elderly person and financial exploitation of an elderly person age 70 or older by someone in a position of trust, records show.

All three counts were Class 1 felonies, punishable by four to 15 years in prison and fines up to $25,000, or up to four years of probation, if convicted.

“She is placed on 48 months of probation with an end date of Feb. 21, 2029,” Assistant State’s Attorney Amanda Busljeta said, appearing before Kane County Judge John Barsanti.

“She is to follow all the conditions of the financial sentencing order, follow all the rules of probation, have no further criminal violations,” Busljeta said. “Have no contact with (the victim) and she is to refrain from entering the Elise Flagg Academy of Dance, located at 9 N. Fourth St., Geneva.”

The school had previously been located at 319 W. State St., Geneva.

According to a separate, restitution order, Cortez is to pay back the $146,278.89 to the Elise Flagg Academy of Dance, Busljeta said.

“The defendant is to make minimum monthly payments of $1,393.13. That first payment is due May 21, 2025. All other payments are continued to be made on the 21st of each month,” Busljeta said.

Cortez is to continue making payments, even after she completes her four years of probation, Busljeta said.

That comes to 105 monthly payments over eight years and seven months.

The dance academy hired Cortez in January 2021 to make payroll and manage finances for the company, Busljeta said.

After Geneva police investigated a report of suspicious activity in the dance academy’s finances, they found $146,278.89 in unauthorized purchases were made from the academy’s debit cards from June 1, 2022 to March 1, 2024, Busljeta said.

These included Amazon, Door Dash, UberEats and payments for her daughter’s high school trip, she said.

Cortez was charged May 29, records show.

Barsanti accepted her guilty plea.

The owner of Elise Flagg Dance Academy gave a statement, saying that when the theft was discovered, “It felt like I had been slammed against a wall.”

“It was hard to understand that anyone who has spent quite awhile acting as a friend to the school ... could steal from us,” the owner said. “I have to say I have forgiven her because my faith tells me I must.”

The owner described a difficult year trying to stay open while dealing with the financial fallout from the theft.

She described the determination of the parents, instructors and students to keep the dance school afloat.

“You have hurt all of us, but we are even stronger and more determined now to build and continue our mission of nurturing young people and teaching them dance and the beauty that it can be to the world,” the owner said. “You have failed to stop us for sure. ... We will continue to be a second home and a sacred space for all our students.”