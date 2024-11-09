Long road ahead for St. Charles’ Dam Task Force

It could be years before a decision is made on whether to remove the St. Charles Dam, as the Dam Task Force continues to assess options amid delays from the US Army Corps of Engineers.

Dam removal has been a topic of discussion and concern among St. Charles residents and city officials since 2023 when the Army Corps released a study of the Fox River that recommended removal of nine Fox River dams in Kane County, including the St. Charles Dam.

The City of St. Charles and the St. Charles Park District formed the St. Charles Dam Task Force in February in response to the Army Corps’ study, with the goal of helping St. Charles City Council members make an informed decision on the dam’s future.

The task force met for the fifth time on Nov. 7, when members discussed the statement of interest and the possible timeline they now face.

The first phase of the process to take at least two to four months. Once qualified consultants are identified, the city and St. Charles Park District would work together to finalize a scope of services and budget for the consultations before issuing formal requests for qualifications and proposals.

After a consultant team is chosen and contracts are approved, work is not expected to start until the winter of 2025 with no clear timeline for completion.

McGuire told Dam Task Force members that the city is not expected to make a commitment until spring of 2026. She said if the city does commit to removing the dam, the actual removal would likely not begin until 2027.

River Corridor Foundation director and task force member John Rabchuk suggested narrowing the scope of services to expedite the process and save money, however other members of the task force did not agree.

After a short discussion, task force members decided to move forward with the statement of interest as proposed, and set their next meeting date for Feb. 6, 2025, when they hope to have identified possible consultants and begin choosing which they want to contract.

Eight people spoke during public comment at the end of the meeting, most of whom owned houses along the river and expressed their desire not to remove the dam, citing concerns over the effect it would have on their property values.

The task force is a volunteer initiative consisting of three aldermen and two residents representing the city, three representatives from the park district and one member from the River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles. Its members are charged with engaging with the public and consultants to assess the environmental, recreational and economic impacts dam removal would have on the city.

The task force originally was expected to meet monthly until March 2025, when it was to issue a final report to the City Council, which was then expected to make a final decision on whether to remove the dam by May 2025.

During its first four meetings, Dam Task Force members raised dozens of questions about the dam, and began planning to solicit consultants to help answer those questions.

At the Oct. 28 Government Services Committee meeting, City Administrator Heather McGuire said the Army Corps has pushed the deadline for when the city is expected to make a final decision into 2026. She also presented a statement of interest, which is a proposal soliciting professional services related to the dam based on requests from the task force.

Previous meetings can be viewed on the task force’s playlist on the city of St. Charles’ YouTube page. For more information, answers to frequently asked questions and to view public records, visit the task force’s website.