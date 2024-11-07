State Rep. Dan Ugaste reelected to 4th term: AP

State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, swept to a fourth term Tuesday night.

With 31,595 votes, Ugaste bested Democratic challenger Linda Robertson, who garnered 25,005 votes.

“I’m honored that they continue to have confidence in me and trust me to do what they would like to see done in the state of Illinois,” Ugaste said. “I will go to Springfield and continue to work my hardest to improve the state.”

This is Robertson’s second attempt to unseat Ugaste, an attorney, having lost to him in 2022.

An environmental microbiologist, Robertson’s campaign slogan was, “Send a scientist to Springfield. There’s plenty of lawyers already.”

“Though this race did not go our way, I am deeply grateful for every moment of support, time, and energy that you all shared,” Robertson, of St. Charles, wrote in an email. “Though I will not serve as your representative for Illinois’ 65th District this term, I am incredibly proud of the progress we made and the message we delivered.”

According to Robertson’s email, her campaign knocked on almost 20,000 doors, made thousands of phone calls and sent handwritten postcards to voters.

“We built connections with our neighbors and found common ground,” according to Robertson’s email.

“I humbly share that while we did not achieve the outcome we’d hoped for, our movement is far from over,” Robertson wrote. “Together, we amplified the call for smart environmental actions, safe and affordable child care, tax reform for Illinois families, common-sense gun safety, and reproductive freedom for all.”