Police investigating shots fired in Batavia

Batavia police are investigating an incident of a gun being discharged in the 300 block of North Randall Road shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, officials announced in a news release.

A gun was recovered and there was no evidence that anyone was injured. Police believe it to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public, according to the release.

A 911 caller said they heard a man and woman arguing, then a possible gunshot, then the two left in a vehicle, the release stated.

Police found the vehicle witnesses described near where the incident occurred. They also found evidence that a firearm was discharged in the area of the reported argument, the release stated.

Officers located a woman in the area, whom witnesses described as being involved in the incident, and she was subsequently detained for investigation.

Her information is being withheld pending further investigation, according to the release.

This is an open case and is still under investigation. Batavia police are asking for anyone with information to call 630-454-2500.