Candidates get 2 minutes when opponents no-show League of Women Voters forum

Randi Olson, Democratic candidate for State Representative for Illinois' 70th District, speaks during a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 in Batavia. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Kane County candidates for state offices whose opponents did not attend the League of Women Voters forum Oct. 1 at Batavia City Hall were allowed two-minute presentations, as per League rules.

Democrats Randi Olson for Illinois House District 70 and Linda Robertson for Illinois Senate District 65. Incumbents State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore and State Sen. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva – respectively – did not attend.

Olson, of Cortland, said she was very disturbed by the political divide in the state and in the nation.

“I want to protect our currently threatened rights and make a difference in the state I call home,” Olson said. “I spent my working life in the service industry. And this has given me the skills to really listen to people and work on solutions together. Never have I ever considered asking them if they were Republican or Democrat.”

Olson said if elected, and a constituent calls her office, being of either party will not be an issue, but how can she help them.

Olson worked in the early childhood education field for birth to five years old, and was a preschool teacher. She said she recognizes that there is currently a childcare crisis.

“There’s not enough daycare, it’s too expensive and the quality of it is starting to slide because of the high teacher turnover,” Olson said. “We must do better by our children. In Springfield, I will do that.”

Olson also said she would work on women’s issues to maintain their reproductive rights and support mental health care.

“I want to do what’s best for our state because I am Illinois proud,” Olson said.

Candidate Linda Robertson for State Representative District 70 speaks during the League of Women Voter's candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct.1,2024 in Batavia. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Senate District 65

This is Linda Robertson’s second attempt at challenging incumbent Dan Ugaste for the seat.

“I decided to run for office in 2022 after the Uvalde bloodbath where children were killed,” Robertson said, referring to a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 22, 2022, in which 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot and 17 others were injured.

“I felt that I needed a representative who would represent my views,” Robertson, of St. Charles, said. “I also feel after attending memorial after memorial, it’s time to actually do something than just holding candles.”

She was also spurred to run for office again after the Dobbs decision – where the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe vs Wade and determined the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion.

“I believe in freedom for women to make decisions about their own bodies and the fate of their families,” Robertson said. “I don’t support banning books – including ones that were required reading by Fransican nuns who were my teachers. I believe that access to guns should actually be on a par with access to mental health care. Right now, it’s easier to get a gun than it is to get mental health care.”

As an environmental microbiologist, Robertson said they have been impacted by smoke from fires, had several 100-year floods the destruction from Hurricane Helene should a wakeup call.

“Why should you elect me? Well, I have background in innovation. I have 12 patents and I like to solve problems,” Robertson said.

“I have worked in the corporate world. I understand that regulations – good ones – help everyone. Bad ones need to be revoked or redone, amended,” Robertson said. “Send a scientist to Springfield. There’s plenty of lawyers already.”

The Leagues of Women Voters of the Aurora Area, Elgin Area, and Central Kane County co-hosted the forum.

The Leagues have scheduled another forum 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, also at the

The forums will be posted on BATV at mybatv.com and on the IL Voter Guide website illinoisvoterguide.org.