Tri City Health Partnership in St. Charles needs clinical director

Tri City Health Partnership has provided free medical and dental care to Kane County residents through their clinic in St. Charles since 2001, and is looking for a new Clinical Director to lead their healthcare team. (Eric Schelkopf)

Tri City Health Partnership has provided free medical and dental care to Kane County residents through their clinic in St. Charles since 2001, and is looking for a new clinical director to lead their healthcare team.

The clinic at 318 Walnut St. provides people in central Kane County, including St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia and the surrounding areas who are low-income, uninsured or can’t afford healthcare with access to free medical care.

The Tri City Health Partnership in St. Charles is a free medical and dental clinic for the uninsured and underinsured residents of Kane County. (Sandy Bressner)

TCHP is a nonprofit organization and member of the National and Illinois Associations of Free and Charitable Clinics, funded primarily through grants, charitable gifts and donations.

TCHP is seeking a nurse practitioner or physician assistant to serve as the clinical director, who would lead the clinic and manage business operations.

The clinical director will be responsible for conducting patient visits, administering treatments and medications, and ensuring the overall delivery of patient care, as well as overseeing the day-to-day operations of the clinic and training and managing staff and volunteers.

“They have to have a heart for patients and be willing to care for the people that we serve. Public health and community health are so important and the clinic really does provide a needed service to our community.” — Danielle Ward, Tri City Health Partnership executive director

TCHP Executive Director Danielle Ward said the ideal candidate will have a passion for patient care and community service as well as a mind for business analytics and leadership.

“They have to have a heart for patients and be willing to care for the people that we serve,” Ward said. “Public health and community health are so important and the clinic really does provide a needed service to our community.”

What services are provided

TCHP has nine paid staff members, including five administrative staff members, one full-time registered nurse, one part-time registered nurse, and two part-time dental hygienists, so the clinic relies heavily on volunteers to administer patient care.

Ward said there are 200 active volunteers, who are mostly physicians, dentists, nurses, nurse practitioners and various medical specialists.

The clinic provides routine dental care like regular cleanings, maintenance and basic treatments, and can provide just about all the medical care that a primary care provider would. The clinic also has an on-site pharmacy that prescribes medications at no cost to the patient and a basic lab for running general tests.

For more complicated treatments, they have several volunteer dental and medical specialists who can assist or take referrals when needed, including chiropractors, orthopedic specialists, OBGYN and more.

Last year the clinic provided more than 6,000 visits for well over 600 different patients. So far in 2024, TCHP has provided 2,400 visits for more than 400 different patients.

Ward said TCHP is the only completely free clinic in the area, and there is a growing need for the services they provide in Kane County. She said the clinic currently has a waitlist, and bringing on a new clinical director would help increase the number of patients that can be seen each month, thus growing the positive impact the clinic can make on the community and helping to satisfy the abundant need.

“I would love to not have a waitlist and be able to immediately provide services to everyone who needs it,” Ward said. “A clinical director who is able to see patients when volunteers aren’t available would help negate that limitation.”

Qualifications for director

To qualify for the position, candidates must have at least two years of patient care experience, knowledge of medical care processes, regulations, and industry best practices, strong leadership and interpersonal skills, excellent organizational and problem-solving abilities, and a commitment to the mission and values of TCHP.

Proficiency in Spanish and experience in clinic management or healthcare administration is preferred but not required.

The clinical director would work roughly 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours would vary on the first week of each month and on occasional evenings and weekends for events.

The annual salary range is $110,000 to $125,000, based on experience and qualifications.

The full job posting with all requirements, qualifications and duties can be found on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/jobs/view/clinical-director-at-tri-city-health-partnership-3940868036 or on Indeed at indeed.com/viewjob?jk=9c84a717c7eae79d.

Interested candidates should submit their resume, cover letter, and professional references to dward@tchpfreeclinic.org with the subject line: “Clinical Director Position.”

The clinic is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To learn more about the clinic, schedule a visit or make a donation, visit the Tri City Health Partnership website at tchpfreeclinic.org or call 630-377-9277.