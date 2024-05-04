St. Charles veterans help fire department purchase new equipment

(Left to right) St. Charles Fire Chief Scott Swanson, Mike Foulkes of the St. Charles Veteran Center, Lt. Steve Dries, VVA Chapter 693 President Stanley Herzog, American Legion Post 342 Commander Joe Morgan, Sr., VFW Post 5036 Commander Jack Erwin, Deputy Chief Tony Cavallo, John DePauw, veteran and former firefighter, VFW Post 5036 Vice Commander Jake Wyatt, Jr., Firefighter Andrew Kidd and Firefighter Brian Hansen gather with the donations collected by the VFW, American Legion, AMVETS and Vietnam Veterans of America. The donations were used by the St. Charles Fire Department for a training mannequin. (Sandy Bressner)

Four St. Charles veterans organizations contributed to a donation to the St. Charles Fire Department to provide firefighters with new training equipment.

American Legion Post 342, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 693, American Veterans Post 503 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5036 all contributed to a $1,200 donation to the St. Charles Fire Department for the purchase of a new training mannequin.

Leaders of the organizations handed individual checks to Fire Chief Scott Swanson on Monday, April 29, at Fire Station 1 in St. Charles.

St. Charles Fire Chief Scott Swanson (left) accepts a check from American Legion Post 342 Commander Joe Morgan, Sr. Donations were collected by the VFW, American Legion, AMVETS and Vietnam Veterans of America and used for a training mannequin for the St. Charles Fire Department. (Sandy Bressner)

Swanson said the mannequin is a great training tool that will allow firefighters to simulate real rescue scenarios without the risk of injury to real people. He said the new mannequin was needed, as their old equipment was out of date and would often break during training exercises.

The 154-pound mannequin will be used by the fire dDepartment in several types of training exercises including river rescue, building searches and technical rescues.

To simulate search and rescue events, the mannequin will be placed inside a building that is then filled with smoke and strobe lights to simulate a fire. Firefighters then search through the building to find the mannequin and carry it to safety.

American Legion member John DePauw said back in the 1960s and 1970s, the St. Charles post donated to the fire and police departments often, but it has been many years since they were last able to contribute. He said they are aiming to reestablish that tradition, and this will be one of many donations made in the coming years.

St. Charles Veteran Center member Mike Foulkes and American Legion Commander Joe Morgan were the main organizers of the donation. They reached out to the fire department to see what they might need, and each organization was eager to contribute.

St. Charles Fire Chief Scott Swanson talks about the donations collected by the VFW, American Legion, AMVETS and Vietnam Veterans of America the department used for a training mannequin. (Sandy Bressner)

“We try to help each other out,” Swanson said. “We help them host Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day ceremonies, and they reached out looking for a way to do something for us.”

Morgan said after hearing that the fire department needed a mannequin, they reached out to each post to start gathering donations. He said the funds come mainly from their poppy sale donations and from member contributions.