Geneva firefighter and paramedic Kristofer Leeseberg loves how every day is different

Geneva firefighter paramedic Kristofer Leeseberg poses for a photo at Geneva Fire Department Station One on Saturday, March 23, 2024. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

When Geneva firefighter and paramedic Kristofer Leeseberg was at Kaneland High School, he took automotive, welding and fire science at the Fox Valley Career Center.

The program guides students in experiencing what they might like to pursue as a career.

Leeseberg went to college at Aurora University, then to Waubonsee Community College for fire science and, as he said, “The rest was history.”

Leeseberg first served at the North Aurora Fire Department from 2017 to 2021, then eight months at the Roselle Fire Department before coming to Geneva, where he has been for two years.

“I was born and raised in Elburn. I was born at Delnor, so it’s nice I landed in this town,” Leeseberg said. “After I got my paramedic license, my goal was to work in one of the Tri-Cities as a full-time firefighter.”

While the rest of the world would run away from a burning building, Leeseberg said it’s what they train to do every day.

“I love training for everything and anything we can,” Leeseberg said. “It’s something different every day. I walk in not knowing what to expect. It keeps me on my toes. Sometimes it’s just day-to-day stuff in the firehouse – housekeeping stuff – then it’s crazy.”

“He’s very hard working and a very compassionate medic. He loves what he does.” — Battalion Chief Rod Johnson, Geneva Fire Department

Being called out means the team has to adapt and overcome difficult obstacles in a fire, rescue or medical situation.

“All it takes is one call that completely changes the dynamic of all your plans,” Leeseberg said. “That is what I like about it, overcoming that.”

He has delivered two babies during his clinical time, but the obstetrician was there to tell him what to do.

“And if the day comes and I have to do it [deliver a baby] in the back of an ambulance, it will be fun and interesting,” Leeseberg said.

Leeseberg, 29, is married and lives in Montgomery.

When he’s not working, Leeseberg said he is outdoors fishing, doing archery or riding his mountain bike.

In speaking about his passion for his work, Leeseberg said he hopes it inspires others.

“We have younger people read these articles and they’re kind of searching for their purpose and what they want to do in life,” Leeseberg said. “At least give this a shot. It’s the best job in the world.”

Battalion Chief Rod Johnson said Leeseberg is “an exciting person to work with.”

“He comes to work every day excited for a new adventure,” Johnson said. “He’s very hardworking and a very compassionate medic. He loves what he does.”

What Leeseberg does that most people don’t know is he makes homemade pizzas when he is on duty Friday nights.

“Every Friday he works is Pizza Friday,” Johnson said. “He usually makes three or four pizzas for six or seven guys. Our favorite is pepperoni and peperoncino and gyro pizza. They’re all hand-thrown from his own recipe.”