Eight-run first leads Burlington Central to 11-1 win: Monday’s Kane County Chronicle roundup

Baseball

Burlington Central 11, Crystal Lake South 1: The Rockets got back in the win column after securing an 11-1 Fox Valley Conference victory over the Gators.

Leading the offense once again was AJ Payton, who went 2 for 4 with a home run and 4 RBIs. He also earned the save on the mound after holding the Gators hitless in the final four frames while striking out six.

Elliot Alecia got the win on the mound for the Rockets (7-3, 3-1 Fox Valley Conference). In three innings of work, he gave up two hits and zero earned runs while striking out six batters.

Boys lacrosse

Burlington Central 11, Kaneland 8: The Rockets continued their perfect start to their first-ever varsity season with an 11-8 victory over the Knights.

Garrett Wills lead Kaneland in scoring with four on the day, while Adam Leach, Brandon Parrilli, Grady Marler and Vincent Kruse each recorded one.

Burlington Central will face its first Fox Valley conference opponent in Dundee Crown on the road Thursday.