Girls soccer: Kane County Chronicle 2024 season preview capsules

The girls soccer season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Kane County Chronicle coverage area.

Coach: Mark Gianfrancesco (14th season)

Last year’s record: 9-8-4, 2-3-2 DuKane Conference (sixth place)

Top returning players: Abi Edwards, sr., F; Hannah Hickman, jr., D; Sarah Koziol, sr., M; Addison Lowe, sr., D; Reece Recker, jr., M; Kimberly Roman, jr., F; Alexa Schorr, jr., D; Brianna Solis, jr., F; Addison Solomon, jr., F; Emma Stoodley, sr., D; Natalie Warner, jr., F

Top new players: Reagan Sulaver, jr., GK; Emma Wecker, so., F

Worth noting: The Bulldogs saw nine players graduate from a team that pulled over .500 after advancing to the sectional semifinals. They return a great deal of talent, including some players who helped the girls basketball team win a sectional, and 11 players overall who started or received minutes as part of the regular rotation.

Coach: Jess Arneson (10th season)

Last year’s record: 13-7-1 overall, 7-1-1 FVC (second place), Class 2A regional champions

Top returning players: Lenzie Lorkowski, so., GK; Eva Samuelian, sr., M; Kendall Grigg, so., M

Top new player: Mekenzie Rogers, so., F

Worth noting: The Rockets won their third regional title last season since 2016 — there was no 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Central won a sectional title in 2021 when no regional was held. Central returns nine players and Arenson is excited to watch the Rockets’ continued growth. “We are excited to have as many returners as we do,” Arenson said. “With a strong group of returners, newcomers should easily mesh.” Lorkowski returns after earning IHSSCA All-Sectional Honorable Mention and All-Fox Valley Conference honors. … The Rockets will try to win their first FVC title since joining the conference in 2019.

-- Michal Dwojak

Coach: Megan Owens (16th season)

Last year’s record: 18-6-1, 4-2-1 DuKane (third place)

Top returning players: Lilly Coats, sr., M; Jordan Forbes, sr., GK; Caroline Madden, sr., M; Olivia Rawls, sr., F; Even Schokora, sr., M; Audrey Stredde, so., F; Leyna Yonehara, sr., D

Top new players: Maggie Anderson, D; Ella Howard, F; Elle Larsen, M; Riley Pryor, D; Skyla Rothaar, fr., GK; Lilly Vostal, M

Worth noting: 13 Vikings return, including 10 seniors. Seniors Cami Bishop, Hope Ieler, Ashley Marquart and Madison Rees also are among those mentioned above. “Rarely do you get such a large group of seniors on a team,” Owens said. “So we are looking forward to benefitting from their leadership. We have experience, talent and a team who is willing to work hard. We aim to improve every day.”

Last year’s record: 14-6, lost to Benet in a Class 2A Nazareth semifinal

Top returning players: Emily Kunzer, sr., MF; Madi Schrader, sr., D; Jade Schrader, sr., MF/F; Casey O’Brien, sr., D; Alex Warrington, sr., D, Mallory Nitsche, sr., MF

Top new players: Olivia Davis, fresh., MF/F; Audrey Noring, fresh., MF; Sophia Rosati, fresh., MF; Alondra Mendoza, soph., MF

Worth noting: After going undefeated in the Interstate 8 last year, the Knights bring back eight starters and 12 returners as they look to repeat as champs. The regional title last year was the first for the Knights since 2016. With the experience they return, they’ll have their sights set on the program’s first sectional title since 2015. Brigid Gannon is one of the graduation losses, a 30-goal scorer, but Kunzer and Jade Schrader both scored in the double-digits last year as well.

-- Eddie Carifio

Coach: Amy McMahon (fourth season)

Last year’s record: 4-10-1, 1-3 Metro Suburban (10th place)

Top returning players: Abby Cibulskis, sr.

Top new players: Kaylany Aburto, so., Kendelyn Bielawa, fr., Jalen Lawson, fr.; Gabby Smith, so.

Worth noting: McMahon said the Royals are in rebuilding mode this spring after graduating 10 seniors. A pair of freshmen and sophomores are among the newcomers who will have an opportunity to step in right away.

Coach: Vince DiNuzzo (seventh season)

Last year’s record: 20-4-0, 5-2 DuKane (second place)

Top returning players: Sidney Lazenby, jr., GK; Mackenzie Loomis, sr., D; Alli Saviano, sr., M

Top new players: Presley Kannaka, fr., D; Mia Olenek, fr., GK; Sophia Wollenberg, fr., M/F

Worth noting: The Saints will lean on a pair of fourth-year seniors, Saviano and Loomis, to mentor and lead a young team that includes 14 underclassmen. The biggest class is the sophomores with eight on the roster including Georggia Desario, Reese Kyle, Payton Rivard, Anika Dodrill and Tatum Smith who got introduced to varsity soccer a year ago. Lazenby returns for her third season in net.

Coach: Brian Harks (ninth season)

Last year’s record: 17-4-2, 6-0-1 DuKane Conference (first place)

Top returning players: Kayla Floyd, sr., M; Kaitlin Glenn, jr., F; Chloe Kirsten, jr., D; Juliana Park, sr., M; Rian Spaulding, sr., F; Laney Stark, sr., F

Top new players: Kaitlyn Nudera, so., F; Kyra Treanor, sr., D

Worth nothing: The North Stars have 16 upperclassmen, including Floyd, Park, Spaulding and Stark who combined for 34 goals and 23 assists last spring. Treanor (Brown) joins the team from club. “Our girls possess a strong work ethic, they are highly skilled and they possess a high soccer IQ,” Harks said. “We are excited to get out on the field and compete this season.”

Coach: Jim Winslow (13th season)

Last year’s record: 12-5, 6-0 Metro Suburban (first place)

Top returning players: Ellie Bielenda, sr., F; Shannon Brown, sr., MF; Paige Chrustowski, sr., F; Alyssa Soriano, jr., D; Elle Wainscott, jr., D

Top new players: Caroline Kiesler, fr.; Ashley Kline, fr.; Macie Schweiner, so., F

Worth noting: Winslow said the Spartans are “more mature, deeper and more talented and our schedule is as tough as ever.” Plus, the Spartans have a whole new conference to try to tackle. Schweiner is returning from a knee injury after missing last season and is one of three key newcomers who should mix in well with the the vets who have been through the battles and are accomplished players in their own right.