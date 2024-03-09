Geneva offers 2 weeks of free yard waste collection

The city of Geneva includes grass clippings, vines, weeds, leaves, plants, pinecones, small branches and garden waste for its yard waste collection. (Stock art)

GENEVA – The city of Geneva is offering residents free collection of yard waste on regular pickup days Monday, March 18 and March 25, officials announced in a news release.

Yard waste can be set out in Kraft brown paper bags that do not weigh more than 50 pounds. Bags will not require a sticker from Lakeshore Recycling Systems.

Although the waste hauler prefers yard waste to be in these bags, residents who pay for a designated yard waste cart can use those during the free collection period, according to the release.

Accepted items include grass clippings, vines, weeds, leaves, plants, pinecones, small branches and garden waste.

Starting in April, a refuse sticker must be affixed to each bag as part of the city’s regular yard waste program, which runs through November.

Residents can start combining food scraps with their yard waste beginning in April if desired, according to the release.

Tree limbs exceeding one inch in diameter should be disposed of as part of the city’s monthly brush pickup, which also is scheduled to start in April.

More information about Geneva’s refuse and recycling services can be found on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.