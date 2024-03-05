Hundreds attend St. Charles polar plunge for Special Olympics

St. Charles police officers and firefighters take the polar plunge to raise money for the Special Olympics on Sunday morning, March 3, 2024 at Fearson Creek Park in St. Charles. (David Petesch)

ST. CHARLES – Hundreds of Kane County community members, many wrapped in towels and bath robes, gathered in Fearson Creek Park in St. Charles Sunday morning, March 4, to support the polar plungers and the Special Olympics.

The Fox River wasn’t as chilly as expected this year, but community members and first responders showed up in record numbers, raising over $46,000 for the Special Olympics and its athletes.

As of 6:30 a.m. on the morning of the plunge, they had raised over $37,000. Polar Plunge organizer and St. Charles East High School resource officer Jennifer Larsen said the total is now over $46,000 and donations are still rolling.

Though polar plunge generally implies jumping in cold water in cold weather, Larsen said the water temperature of the river was about 60 degrees when community members began plunging, just after 10 a.m.

Before the plunge, Larsen awarded the gold and silver plunger awards to the participants who raised the most funds. The silver plunger was awarded to Margaret Amore, a local Special Olympian and polar plunger who raised $4,000. The golden plunger was awarded to Steve Mayer, owner of Flagship on the Fox and Duke’s Northwoods, who raised over $5,000, which was the most in the region.

Plunge organizer and Kane County police liaison Linda Hagemann also spoke before the plunge, reminding those in attendance of the reason for the event.

“Remember that what you’re doing today supports every athlete in the state of Illinois, to be able to do the things that they want to do,” Hagemann said. “It allows them to be part of a team, to be able to compete, but most of all to be able to be special and have fun doing the things they are able to do.”

Josh Binder and his son Wesley took the plunge for the first time this year. “Cold” was how Wesley described the plunge, while his dad — though shivering — said it was refreshing. The Wesleys were plunging for their 5-year-old daughter and sister, Maddie, who has special needs.

St. Charles firefighter and paramedic Steve Siwy took his 11th plunge this year, and has been helping to organize the events for several years. He said the turnout was great and was very pleased with the amount of community support.

“It’s just incredible, watching this community come together for a good cause,” Siwy said. “We’re super excited to keep this going and watch it grow in future years.”

The full list of this year’s participating groups and the funds they raised are as follows:

St. Charles Police, Fire, & Friends (43 total members) - $15,442 (14 plungers)

Plain Nuts for Special Olympics (Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office) - $8,833 (17 plungers)

Western DuPage Special Recreation Association - $6,310 (4 plungers)

Mid-Valley All Stars - $3,885 (12 plungers)

Batavia PD - $3,525 (7 plungers)

Kane County Sheriff’s Office - $2,930 (11 plungers)

Frozen 5.0 (North Aurora PD) - $2,276 (6 plungers)

Bar-Bees (Bee Hive) - $1,970 (9 plungers)

The polar plunge originally started in 1999 in Lake Bluff, with 150 plungers raising about $34,000. There are now hundreds of plunge events at locations across Illinois each year. Last year 8,000 plungers raised $2.2 million statewide, and the St. Charles plungers raised just over $31,000.

After the event, Larsen said this year was the best turnout they’ve ever had, with at least 80 people taking the plunge and roughly 200 in attendance.

Larsen also issued a “huge thank you” to Kane County Emergency Management, The St. Charles Police and Fire Departments and the Kane County Cadets and Explorers who all donated their time and resources to provide facilities, manpower and traffic control at the event.

According to the Illinois Plunge website, this year’s participants have raised over $2 million so far. Donations are still being accepted through the end of the month, and those who wish to support the cause in St. Charles can donate here.

Kane county agencies will continue to raise funds for the Special Olympics throughout the year with more annual events this summer, including Cop on a Rooftop on May 17 and the Law Enforcement Torch Run in June.