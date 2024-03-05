Geneva council OKs utility easement on South Third Street

GENEVA – Geneva alderpersons Monday approved acceptance of private utility easements at 212 and 220 S. Third St., to upgrade the electric infrastructure.

The city pursued private property easements to have enough space for regional improvements to upgrade the electric infrastructure in that area, City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said.

“Planned improvements will result in additional capacity for future property improvements and will help reduce outages,” Dawkins said.

The easement at 212 S. Third St. is 363 square feet, and the easement at 220 S. Third St. is 1,241 square feet, documents show.