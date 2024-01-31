Geneva D-304 pays for tech upgrade contracts

Geneva D304 approved funding for a three-year plan to upgrade the district’s wireless network infrastructure at schools that include Heartland Elementary School. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

GENEVA – Geneva School District 304 approved a $66,560 contract for structured cabling as part of a three-year plan to upgrade the district’s wireless network infrastructure at Fabyan, Mill Creek and Heartland elementary schools.

The contract is with Bluewire Communications, the second of a three-year contract, officials said.

The work is also eligible for E-Rate procurement, which is a federally funded universal service program that reimburses costs for schools and libraries, officials said.

In a memo, Technology Director Michael Wilkes wrote that the potential reimbursement was $26,650.

Wilkes also advised that Bluewire, with headquarters in Northbrook, was the lowest qualified proposal.

Also as part of the tech plan the board approved earlier this month, the school board also approved a contract with Heart Technologies for nearly $62,120 at its Jan. 22 meeting.

Heart technologies has offices in East Peoria, Decatur, Springfield and Nashville.

The potential for E-Rate reimbursement for the Heart Technologies contract is $23,771, according to Wilkes’ memo.

In other actions, the board approved nearly $200,000 be paid to the Sachman Stahler Group Inc. for a ventilator replacement at Western Avenue School and $23,463 to Linewize for its cloud-managed filter services, a 17-month subscription for 4,950 devices.

The Linewize contract is for firewall improvements in the technology plan, according to Wilkes’ memo.

The board also approved several payments to Johnson Controls as part of its capital improvements plan:

• $194,000 for direct digital control upgrades for room thermostats at Geneva High School

• $9,532 for the costs of the upgraded direct digital control materials

• $190,000 for boiler replacement. at Fabyan Elementary School