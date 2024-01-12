St. Charles D303 may change school start and release times

The proposed start and release times for high schoolers are 7:15 a.m. — 2:15 p.m. (Photo provided by the St. Charles School District)

St. Charles School District 303 Board Members considered alternate start and end times for students across all grade levels at their Jan. 9 meeting.

The most notable changes proposed are elementary schools, which would start at 9:05 a.m. and end at 3:25 p.m., and high schools, which would start at 7:15 a.m. and end at 2:15 p.m.

Before the board’s discussion, four parents in the district spoke out with concerns about the proposed new schedules and the financial burden they will cause families that will have to pay for before and after school care.

Multiple residents also expressed disappointment with the district for not informing the community about the discussion until hours before the meeting.

Brittany and Shaylon Walker are educators and parents of students in D303. Both raised concern as to how the new start times would affect their children’s routines and put a financial burden on their family and many others.

The Walkers said a 9 a.m. start time for a 9-year-old is not ideal or typical, and will be very difficult for their family and others like theirs. They said they will now have to pay for additional childcare before and after school while they are at work.

St. Charles resident and D303 parent Jillian Walter said she finds the proposed changes outrageous and expressed her disappointment with the district for not requesting community feedback before proposing the time changes.

“I am really upset about these new hours,” Walter said. “Many families including my own will now need to pay for before and after school care. I might as well not even work to be honest, it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Walter said she currently pays $270 per month for each of her two children to attend after school care and fears that price will double if they attend both, thus forcing her to pay over $1,000 per month because of the change.

The board is considering adapting the following schedule:

Early Childhood Care: 8:20 - 10:50 a.m. or 11:50 a.m. - 2:20 p.m.

Elementary School: 9:05 a.m. - 3:25 p.m.

Middle School: 7:50 a.m. - 2:50 p.m.

High School: 7:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.

The new schedule also listed the earliest drop off times for each grade level. For elementary and high school students, they can be dropped off up to 15 minutes before their start times without having to attend the before school program.

There will also be some early dismissal days when students will get out 50 minutes earlier than normal. Elementary school students will have early dismissal on the last Wednesday of each month, and middle and high school students will have early dismissal every Wednesday.

Superintendent Paul Gordon started the discussion by assuring those in attendance that before and after care will be made available at every district elementary school, and acknowledged the frustration from parents.

“I recognize that this is not the schedule change that everybody would want, I absolutely recognize that,” Gordon said. “I believe this is that schedule that works for transportation and what we need to accomplish.”

Gordon said the before and after care programs will have a sliding scale for families that qualify for free and reduced lunch, meaning the cost will vary based on families’ income.

Gordon said the change in schedules ultimately came down to the timing of bus routes. He said the biggest problem with the previous schedule was that hundreds of middle school students had to wait outside for 20-30 minutes after school every day for the bus, which required educators to be outside monitoring them and frequently caused problems between students.

“It was incredibly clear, what a disservice we were doing for all those students who were waiting after school,” Gordon said. “That was a poor decision back then to do it in that manor, because there were so many situations occurring amongst kids and teachers, and it was not a healthy situation.”

Under the new schedule, bus drivers will have 35 minutes between routes to get back to the next grade level.

Board member Becky McCabe said she would like to see a later start time for the high schools after hearing several complaints from families in the district.

“I’m not happy with this,” McCabe said. “The impact this will have on the middle schoolers is probably not as significant as the impact it will have on families.”

The schedule change will return before the school board for possible approval at a future meeting.