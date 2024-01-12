Kane Health Dept. providing list of warming shelters as extreme cold approaches

Residents begin to clear their driveways in Batavia following several more inches of snowfall in Kane County on Friday, Jan. 12. (Sandy Bressner)

KANE COUNTY – The Kane County Health Department is advising residents to take precautions during extreme cold expected from 6 p.m. Saturday to noon Wednesday, officials announced in a news release.

The Health Department is providing a list of community warming centers as frigid temperatures are expected.

“We urge residents to prepare for extreme cold weather and check on your relatives, neighbors, and loved ones who are elderly or chronically ill to make sure they are managing,” Health Department Executive Director Michael Isaacson stated in the release. “Residents who don’t have protection from the cold should use the warming centers to stay safe.”

Public libraries and library branches, local police and fire departments, village halls and city halls are some of the locations for warming centers. A complete list is available online at kanehealth.com.