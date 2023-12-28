The Filling Station Pub & Grill celebrates 35 Years with $4,300 charitable giving

On June 29th The Filling Station Pub & Grill hosted a fundraising event that raised $1,285 for Rover Rescue. Rover Rescue Rover Rescue saves dogs lives from kill shelters and is made up of a network of volunteer foster homes. (Photo provided by The Filling Station)

In June, The Filling Station celebrated its 35th anniversary and took the opportunity to also give back to the community that has supported it throughout the years, according to a news release from the St. Charles dining establishment.

The Filling Station indicated in the release that it initiated a charity donation campaign to commemorate their anniversary and also set the stage for a season of giving.

The community responded with overwhelming support, according to the release, making the charity initiative a success by donating a total of $4,300 to local charitable organizations in the community.

The local organizations included Suicide Prevention Services, Lazarus House, CASA Kane County and Rover Rescue.

On Thursdays from 4-7 p.m in June the Filling Station hosted fundraisers where 30% of the restaurant net sales was donated to the specific non-profit.

“Each charity organization came out and shared information with guests about their programs, upcoming events and how to get involved. This was a great opportunity for the charity to communicate needs as far as support, from volunteer opportunities and funding to spreading awareness to promote the good work each charity does.” Peter Milligan, Owner and Manager of The Filling Station Pub & Grill said in the release.

The fundraising events included:

Suicide Prevention Services - Thursday, June 8th

$1,191 raised an donated

Lazarus House - Thursday, June 15th

$895 raised and donated

CASA Kane County - Thursday, June 22nd

$920 raised a donated

Rover Rescue - Thursday, June 29th

$1,285 raised and donated

“We were happy to partner with these local non-profits that support numerous causes in our community. The community came out to support these organizations and we are happy to be able to provide great contributions to these organizations as we appreciate their work and all they do and support provided for the community.” Milligan said in the release.