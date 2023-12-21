Kane County to sell 65 properties for delinquent taxes

GENEVA – Sixty-five Kane County properties are being auctioned for sale for unpaid real estate taxes delinquent for 2019 and for prior real estate taxes, according to a news release.

The properties will be offered for sale through a sealed bid auction, which must be received in the Kane County Treasurer’s Office, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Building A, Geneva, no later than the close of business Jan. 12, 2024.

Online bids must be submitted via www.iltaxsalebids.com no later than the close of business on the same day.

All items will be sold to the highest sealed bid received on or before Jan. 12, 2024.

The required minimum bid is $827 per item.

Complete bidder’s packets and sale catalogs are available at the Kane County Treasurer’s Office or online at www.iltaxsale.com. The sale catalogs cost $5.

More information is available by calling 800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744.