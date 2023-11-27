Tri-City Salvation Army kettle donations to be matched Dec. 9 and 16

The Tri-City Salvation Army Corps announced that on Dec. 9 the Shodeen Family Foundation will match up $25,000 of red kettle donations, and on Dec. 16 Colonial Cafe will match all local donations to the kettles up to $30,000. (Sandy Bressner)

This year The Salvation Army Tri-City Corps is hosting not one but two Kettle Match Days to raise funds for the St. Charles, Geneva and Batavia communities, according to a news release from the Salvation Army.

Each day will have its own generous sponsor who has pledged to match donations. For Saturday, Dec. 9, the Shodeen Family Foundation will match up $25,000, and on Saturday, December 16, Colonial Cafe will match all local donations to the Salvation Army’s red kettles up to $30,000.

The Salvation Army said in the news release that because of the increased demand brought on by inflation, fewer donations are coming in to fund the many services the Salvation Army Tri-City Corps provides. That makes the Kettle Match Day even more important.

The Tri-City Corps asks that people keep an eye out for the Red Kettles that day and consider making their donation stretch even farther due to the kindness of Colonial Cafe and the Shodeen Family Foundation, who are generously partnering with the community to give back and help those locally in the most hardship.

“We are pleased to partner with and support The Salvation Army Tri-Corps in all that they do to serve the community,” said Anna Harmon, Director, Shodeen Family Foundation. “We are blessed to have a long relationship of support to the local Salvation Army over the years. The work they do to aid those less fortunate in the area and to help people thru difficult circumstances is truly remarkable.”

Funds raised in the kettles stay locally and are used by the Tri-City Salvation Army Corps for its adult and children programming and especially for its food pantry, which has seen a 40% increase in usage this past year due to inflation.

The Salvation Army said in the news release that over 25,000 people have been helped through rent and utility assistance, toys, clothing and meals at Christmas, and older adult classes and after-school and summer programming for children this past year, thanks to the kindness of donors, volunteers, and organizations.