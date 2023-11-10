St. Charles Chamber of Commerce presents five awards at Annual Meeting and Membership Breakfast

Debbie Gurley, Executive Director of St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce, left, presents the Ambassador of the Year award to Steve Martin, center, with Chamber Board Chair Laura Shaw of Shaw Media, right, during the Annual Meeting and Membership Breakfast on Nov. 9, at the St. Charles Country Club. (Photo provide by St. Charles Chamber of Commerce)

The St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce presented five awards during their Annual Meeting and Membership Breakfast on Nov. 9 at the St. Charles Country Club.

According to a news release from the Chamber, the Annual Meeting & Membership Breakfast provides members with the opportunity to meet the Chairman and Board of Directors, learn priorities for the year, connect with business and community leaders, learn more about chamber committees and resources, and celebrate accomplishments of the past year, including Chamber award winners.

This year, five awards were presented to members including:

Chairman’s Award – presented to Charlie Murphy of Midwest Compost LLC

Member of the Year – presented to Amy Kumler of Pinot’s Palette St. Charles

Rookie of the Year – Pat Steele of FocalPoint Business Coaching

Two new awards were presented this year:

Young Professional of the Year – presented to Daphne Velez of First American Bank

Ambassador of the Year – presented to Steve Martin

Additionally, two board members, whose terms conclude at the end of this year, were recognized in honor of their service:

Chairman of the Board – Laura Shaw of Shaw Media

Director – Chris Schejbal of AAA Schejbal Insurance Agency

For the second year in a row, members could sponsor a table at the event and decorate it any way they chose to promote their business. A total of 11 businesses decorated tables, helping make the event a success.

The St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce holds their Annual Meeting and Membership Breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 9 at the St. Charles Country Club. (Photo provided by St. Charles Chamber of Commerce)

In the news release the Chamber thanked this year’s Award Sponsor, Blackhawk Bank, as well as their “Champion Partners,” The Ivy Academy and St. Charles Bank and Trust – a Wintrust Community Bank.