The Comedy Vault celebrates two years of laughter in the western suburbs

Mike Knuth and Liz Valaitis are co-owners of The Comedy Vault in Batavia. The club celebrated its second anniversary in October. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

It’s been two years of laughter at The Comedy Vault, which opened during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the club’s owners are looking ahead to bringing even more top comedians to Batavia.

The club launched Oct. 21, 2021, with stand-up comic Shane Torres. Since then, several nationally known comedians, like Rachel Feinstein, David Koechner and Lisa-Ann Walter from the hit comedy series “Abbott Elementary,” have graced the stage.

NOTE: THIS PHOTO RAN in THE SCENE Oct. 19. Mike Knuth and Liz Valaitis are co-owners of The Comedy Vault in Batavia. The club celebrated its two-year anniversary in October. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Geneva resident Liz Valaitis co-owns the club with Michael Knuth, who also owns Geneva’s EvenFlow nightclub. Valaitis said their club has experienced “exponential growth” over the past two years.

“We have great comedy every weekend,” Valaitis said. “We love entertainment, and everyone wants a good laugh, even more so after COVID. It’s nice to provide a getaway for people. They can forget everything that’s going on and come together.”

Valaitis works with a national agency to bring the funniest comedians to the western suburbs. She often books supporting acts that she discovers through open mic nights at The Comedy Vault or through comedian submissions.

“Word is getting out, and [comedians] submit their work to us,” she said. “We’ve gotten a nice reputation in the comedy world, and I’m very proud of that. I work really hard to make supporting acts a great flow with the headliner.”

After the former Zanies comedy club in St. Charles closed several years ago, Valaitis said a venue was “needed” in the western suburbs, and the Batavia location, an imposing former bank, is a perfect fit.

And while nothing is set, Valaitis said she and Knuth already are thinking about opening a second location.

“Batavia is growing, and we’re honored to have The Comedy Vault there,” she said. “It’s helped drive more business to the city’s downtown area. We want to have at least one more [club], but I can’t reveal the location yet. We just want to continue to grow and establish the brand. We hope to bring in amazing national headliners, as well as be a home to our local up-and-coming comics.”

The Comedy Vault, which is open to ages 21 and older, features a full bar, as well as nonalcoholic beverages and a kitchen, with a two-item minimum purchase required most nights.

Upcoming performers include Jourdain Fisher from Nov. 2 to 4, “Days of Our Lives” stars Greg Vaughan and Robert Scott Wilson on Nov. 5, Ryan Sickler on Nov. 10 and 11, and Ali Macofsky from Nov. 16 to 18.

Open mic nights are held at 8 p.m. every Wednesday for those 18 and older. Admission is free, but a two-item minimum per person is required.

To purchase tickets or find out more, visit comedyvaultbatavia.com or The Comedy Vault’s Facebook page.