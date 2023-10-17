St Charles’ Main Street to close for NHS homecoming parade

The St. Charles North High School Homecoming parade travels on Main Street through downtown St. Charles during last year's parade on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

ST. CHARLES – North High School will be holding their annual homecoming parade on Thursday, Oct. 19, and motorists should expect some road closures and traffic delays in the city’s downtown.

The parade will be held on Main Street (Route 64) from 1 to 2 p.m.

Main Street will be closed for the parade route between Seventh Street on the west side of the river to Fifth Avenue (Route 25) east of the river.

Police will implement a detour route beginning at 12:45 p.m. through about 1:30 p.m.

Detour Routes:

Westbound traffic will be directed either north on IL Route 25 to the Red Gate Bridge or south to Illinois Avenue, then west across the river to 7th Street. As a reminder, IL Route 25 is already currently closed south of this location due to ongoing construction.

Eastbound traffic will be directed either north on 7th Street to State Street, then east to IL Route 31 and north to the Red Gate Bridge, or south at 7th Street to Illinois Street, and then east across the river to IL Route 25.

Police and Emergency Management Personnel will be positioned at key locations to assist with traffic direction. Motorists are advised to expect delays when traveling throughout the city. Police remind drivers to use care and to be watchful for pedestrians.