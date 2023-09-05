Batavia 50/50 Parkway Tree Program now accepting orders

The city of Batavia’s 2023 50/50 Parkway Tree Program is now open for requests.

According to the city’s website, the program, which is funded by the city’s general fund and the electric utility, allows residents to split the cost of a tree with the city to help reforestation efforts in Batavia.

The available species are locally grown, quality trees that do well in the city’s parkways. The program offers both native Illinois trees and others that are not.

The 2023 50/50 Parkway Tree Program Request Form may be submitted online or a paper form can be requested.

Due to the popularity of the program, trees are limited to one per address. If requests exceed the allocation for a particular species, you may be notified that we are unable supply a tree for you.

The city of Batavia reserves the right to adjust the location of the tree if it will interfere with underground utilities. Minimum spacing is generally 40 feet between trees and 10 feet from driveways, manholes and hydrants. Only lower-growth trees can be planted beneath overhead wires. Taller trees are limited to parkways without overhead wires.

Resident pays one-half of the tree cost. Invoices will be sent after planting occurs.

Fall species are planted sometime in September/October depending upon weather conditions. Care instructions will be sent when tree is planted, and resident is responsible for watering after planting. The city will have the tree on a regular pruning cycle once it is established.

Balled and burlapped trees are approximately 2.0 inches in diameter and 6 feet to 12 feet high at time of planting, depending on species. The small container trees are 3/4 inch to - 1- 1/4 inches in diameter. The top of the tree’s root ball is planted about 3 inches above existing grade.

Resident cost includes tree, planting and mulch.

Trees are guaranteed for the first growing season, subject to inspection by a tree expert of the city’s choice.

Eligible residents will receive a confirmation by e-mail or regular mail after the request period has closed (if applicable), indicating the species they will receive.

At time of confirmation, residents will also be asked to place a stake in the parkway in the desired planting location. A city representative will field check the location and mark the adjacent curb with paint; the stake can be removed once the curb is marked.

For more information, and to see the tree species available this year, visit the city’s Parkway Tree Program website.