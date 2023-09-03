St. Charles to host second parking study forum

St. Charles community members are invited to attend another open house event to provide feedback on the downtown parking experience in the city.

The open house parking forum will be on Sept. 6 from 4-6 p.m. in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 2 E. Main St. This will be the second open house to gather feedback on downtown parking, after hosting the first on Aug. 14.

In June 2023, the St. Charles City Council approved the conducting a comprehensive Downtown Parking Study to provide insight and data on the current downtown parking environment, and to recommend initiatives for improvement.

Those unable to attend the open house are invited to take an online Downtown Parking Survey on the city’s website.

The city has enlisted the expertise of engineering firm Desman to ensure a thorough and professional assessment. Desman is headquartered in New York and specializes in parking consulting, design, planning, and restoration.

Desman began their analysis by evaluating the existing inventory and data, assessing current conditions, and conducting peak occupancy surveys.

The city also partnered with Desman to conduct a series of public engagement opportunities for the residents and downtown businesses.

Questions about the study can be addressed to Economic Development Director Derek Conley at dconley@stcharlesil.gov.