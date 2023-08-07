August 07, 2023
Kane County grand jury indictments for the week of Aug. 1, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

A Kane County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

• Franklin C. Haywood, 49, of the 2100 block of North Merrimac Avenue, Chicago, for armed violence, unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, two counts of aggravated fleeing and unlawful use of a weapon.

• Erik Hipolito De La Paz, 33, of the 700 block of Prospect Boulevard, Elgin, for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, unlawful restraint, three counts of domestic battery-physical contact and one count of domestic battery-bodily harm.

• Jeffrey Bradley, 32, last known address was the 800 block of Godiva Court, Nashville, Tenn., for two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

• Stephanie I. Smith, 35, of the 700 block of Michigan Avenue, South Elgin, for two counts of aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery-bodily harm and domestic battery-physical contact.

• Miguel A. Viurquez-Acebedo, 27, of the 300 block of Division Street, Elgin, for aggravated assault and battery.

• Xander V. Gramarossa, 19, of the 2000 block of Timber Ridge, Schaumburg, for aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual assault.

• Robbie L. Williams, 30, of the 200 Illinois Court, Elgin, for two counts of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, aggravated battery-bodily harm, aggravated battery-insulting/provoking and aggravated assault.

• Nicholas Muñoz Silva, 46, of the 200 block of Raymond Street, Elgin, for obstructing justice, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and retail theft.

• Eyonna Scott Green, 24, of the 6700 block of North Sidney Place, Milwaukee, Wis., for retail theft and obstruction of justice-destroying evidence.

• Laelonni Reed, 21, of the 1900 block of West Villard Street, Milwaukee, Wis., for retail theft and obstruction of justice-destroying evidence.

• Jay M. Trout, 53, of the 500 block of Bradbury Lane, Geneva, for violating orders of protection, two counts of aggravated battery, unlawful restraint and six counts of domestic battery-physical contact.

• Steven B. Friedle, 55, of the 100 block of North South Boulevard, South Elgin, for four counts of aggravated DUI and two counts of misdemeanor DUI.

• Marcos A. Muñoz-Hidalgo, 38, of the 38W100 block of Hopps Road, Elgin Township, for two counts of aggravated battery and three counts each of domestic battery-bodily harm and domestic battery-physical contact.

• David A. Love Jr., 36, of the 300 block of Central Avenue, Aurora, for aggravated battery-great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated battery on public property and mob action.

• Gabriel Lopez, 19, of the 400 block of Cedar Circle, Streamwood, for aggravated battery-great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated battery on public property and mob action.

• Tonatiu Moreno, 25, of the 2100 block of Morningside Lane, Carpentersville, for four counts of aggravated battery and two counts of resisting a police officer.

• Jesus A. Barboza, 28, of the 100 block of South Channing Street, Elgin, for six counts of battery, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of resisting a police officer.

• Cory D. Halling, 37, of the 5N600 block of Forest Glen Lane, St. Charles Township, for four counts of aggravated DUI.

• Tammar Martinez-Alvarez, 23, of the 1700 block of Dyer Drive, Bartlett, for eight counts of aggravated DUI, driving with a suspended license, obstructing identification, no valid driver’s license and leaving the scene of an accident.

• Juan F. Vazquez, 27, of the 1000 block of Bangs Street, Aurora, for two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and three counts of unlawful delivery of a control substance.

• Jose L. Gallegos, 23, of the 1000 block of West Galena Boulevard, Aurora, for two counts of resisting a police officer causing injury.

• Anthony Haro, 18, of the 200 block of Villa Street, Elgin, for criminal damage to government property and possession of alcohol by a minor.

• Javier Prado, homeless, no date of birth information, for criminal damage to government property.

• Steven A. Ferrell, 52, of the 600 block of South River Street, Aurora, for aggravated battery of a police officer.

• Maynor G. Pop-Sel, 30, of the 1000 block of McMillen Avenue, Aurora, for criminal trespass to a residence, battery-bodily harm and battery-physical contact.

• Brionna S. Bell, 21, of the 800 block of Symphony Drive, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and mob action.

• Trebreh S. Hammond, 20, of the 1200 block of South Fourth Street, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count each of aggravated battery-great bodily harm and mob action.

• Luis E. Garcia, 24, homeless, of Elgin, for two counts of aggravated battery.

• Colby A. Bell, 46, of the 200 block of River Haven Drive, East Dundee, for criminal damage to property.

• Carl E. Francik, 44, of the 28W400 block of Mack Road, West Chicago, for eavesdropping.

