Batavia police reports for: May 26-June 3, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Adolfo A. Beltran, 23, of the 300 block of Wood Street, West Chicago, was charged June 3 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, improper lane use, driving an uninsured vehicle and speeding 65 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on North Kirk Road.

• A wallet containing $41 in cash, three credit cards and two gift cards was reported stolen June 1 in the burglary of an unlocked car parked in the 100 block of North Dixon Drive, Batavia. The credit card was later used to buy gas in North Aurora and attempted to be used to buy $745.92 in merchandise at a Home Depot in Geneva.

• Carolina Sanchez, 21, of the 1300 block of Whitfield Drive, Geneva, was charged June 1 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Sanchez’s vehicle registered at 71 miles an hour in a 40-mph zone on South Batavia Avenue.

• Pedro Hernandez-Cruz, 26, of the 1000 block of Lorlyn Circle, Batavia, was charged June 1 with speeding, illegal transportation of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance.

• Rosario R. Gutierrez, 19, of the 100 block of Hartway Drive, Montgomery, was charged May 26 with speeding 52 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone on North Batavia Avenue, and not having a valid driver’s license.

• David M. Narup, 54, of the 1700 block of Carr Court, Batavia, was charged May 26 with driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound, driving under the influence of drugs, driving under the combined influence of alcohol, drugs or intoxicating compound, and improper parking on the roadway.

• Jack M. Anderson, 24, of the 300 block of Gertrude Street, Elgin, was charged May 28 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, improper lane use and improper parking on the roadway. Police stopped Anderson shortly before 2 a.m. on Wind Energy Pass.

• Kenneth H. Geren, 63, of the 0-99 block of Oak Terrace Court, Batavia, was charged May 29 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• A bicycle valued at $1,000 was reported stolen May 30 from a porch area at Green Meadows Apartments, 1131 W. Wilson St., Batavia.

• Amy S. Geren, 32, of the 0-99 block of Oak Terrace Court, Batavia, was arrested May 31 on a Batavia warrant on charges of disorderly conduct.