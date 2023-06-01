Sycamore driver with ‘I WONT RUN’ fake license plate allegedly drove 110 mph in Kane County

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Sycamore man with a false license plate of “I WONT RUN” – who was charged twice in five months for driving more than 100 miles an hour – now faces having his 2015 blue Ford Mustang seized, according to police reports and court records.

Jordan G. Huntington, 20, of the 900 block of Buckingham Lane, Sycamore – formerly of 48W100 block of Milanmow Drive, Maple Park – was charged in January and May, records show.

The May 8 charge against Huntington was speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit in that he drove 101 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone; reckless driving in that he drove through Kaneville Township with a willful and wanton disregard for the safety of the passenger and himself; and that he possessed open marijuana in the passenger area of the vehicle, all misdemeanors, according to the charging documents. Huntington was released on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond.

Huntington drove a borrowed vehicle, not the Mustang, which resulted in the May 8 charges, according to a email from Sgt. Ryan Monaghan.

The Mustang is currently impounded pending a forfeiture petition, his email stated.

Huntington was charged Jan. 9 with felony aggravated fleeing a police officer while traveling at 110 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone in a 2015 blue Mustang; of concealing his real license plates with a false Texas license plate of I WONT RUN; crashing his vehicle and causing the secondary crash of two police vehicles with more than $300 in damage; and aggravated fleeing with disobeying two traffic control devices.

Huntington was also charged in that incident with misdemeanor speeding more than 35 mph over the limit, and seven traffic violations of speeding, passing in a no passing zone, disobeying a stop sign, disobeying a traffic control device, failure to have headlights on and not wearing a seatbelt, according to court records.

Huntington posted $4,000 bail, or 10% of the $40,000 bond that was set.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a complaint on Jan. 27 seeking forfeiture of Huntington’s Mustang. The next hearing on the complaint is July 26, records show.

The most serious charge Huntington faces is unlawful possession of a stolen gun, a Class 2 felony punishable by four to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000, or up to four years of probation, if convicted.

Huntington also faces three Class 3 felonies – possession of a weapon while not eligible for a FOID card, aggravated fleeing of a police officer exceeding 21 miles an hour and fleeing while concealing or altering a license plate – punishable by two to five years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.

Huntington is to appear in court June 2 on all cases, records show.

Public Defender Nicholas Feda, said he would not comment on the charges against Huntington.