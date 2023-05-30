St. Charles D303 names new principal of Thompson Middle school

The St. Charles school district has announced the new principal of Thompson Middle School.

According to a news release from D303, Matt Clark will begin his new role on July 1.

Clark has served as a middle school principal throughout the western suburbs for eight years, the release stated. He’s also been a teacher, coordinator of curriculum and professional development, dean and coach.

Since 2018, Clark has served as the assistant principal at Gregory Middle School for District 204 in Naperville, and has been an adjunct professor in organizational theory and leadership at Aurora University since 2022.

“I am honored to serve as the next principal at Thompson Middle School,” Clark stated in the release. “I look forward to building and cultivating relationships with the Thompson Middle School students, staff, parents, and community. I want to thank the District 303 Board of Education and the selection committee for giving me this opportunity.”

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Clark to District 303 and the Thompson Middle School family,” stated Audra Christenson, executive director of secondary education. “Throughout the interview process, Dr. Clark exhibited a firm understanding of the middle school model, commitment to a strong culture and climate for students, staff and parents, and a clear instructional vision for our young learners that reflects the strategic priorities of District 303.”

Clark holds a Doctor of Education in educational leadership and policy studies from Northern Illinois University, earned his master’s degree in educational administration from Governors State University and has a bachelor of science degree in business education from Illinois State University.

He resides in Oswego with his wife Kristin, and has two daughters, Juliet, 13 and Beatrice, 10.