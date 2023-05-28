Batavia police reports for: May 18-19, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Juan C. Diaz-Mendoza, 33, of the 0-50 block of Margarets Lane, Aurora, was arrested May 18 on Kane County and Batavia warrants on charges of retail theft and traffic offenses.

• Juan M. Diaz-Jaramilla, 50, of the 1400 block of 14th Street, St. Charles, was arrested May 19 on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a DUI charge.

• Darwin J. Galvez-Torres, 28, of the 100 block of Michael Lane, Addison, was charged May 19 with retail theft from Circle K/Shell, 164 S. Randall Road, Batavia, of a 25-ounce can of Bud Ice valued at $1.39 and a 24-ounce can of Coors Light, valued at $2.89.