Batavia police reports for: May 7-17, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Carter M. Raschke, 27, of the 600 block of East Wilson Street, Batavia, was charged May 14 with two counts of domestic battery, one count of interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and criminal damage to property.

• Shannon L. Fixmer, 32, of the 1600 block of West Mooseheart Road, North Aurora, was arrested May 15 on a Kane County warrant on felony charges of forgery and issue or delivery of a forged document.

• Christopher E. Baxter, 49, of the 1500 block of Stevens Court, North Aurora, was charged May 15 with speeding 26 to less than 35 mph over the limit. Baxter’s vehicle registered at 81 mph in a 50-mph zone on Randall Road at 1:45 p.m.

• Pablo I. Toro-Rojas, 21, of the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Aurora, was charged May 15 with speeding more than 35 mph over the limit. Toro-Rojas’s vehicle registered at 92 mph in a 50-mph zone on Randall Road shortly before 3:30 p.m.

• Elver Aldana-Bubides, 31, of the 200 block of North Fourth Street, Aurora was charged May 11 with speeding 26 to less than 35 mph over the limit and not having a valid driver’s license. Aldana-Bubides’ vehicle registered at 60 mph in a 30-mph zone in the 1000 block of East Wilson Street at 6:41 p.m.

• A car in the 700 block of Hamilton Way, Batavia, was reported burglarized May 12 of a purse valued at $100, a driver’s license and a Costo membership card. The vehicle was locked and the burglar shattered the front passenger window to enter.

• Antrik G. Virto-Toledo, 19, of the 900 block of North Highland Avenue, Aurora, was charged May 13 with speeding more than 35 mph over the limit. Virto-Toledo’s vehicle registered at 93 mph in a 50-mph zone in the 900 block of South Randall Road at 2:13 a.m.

• Isaiah Ibarra, 20, of the 300 block of Chicago Road, Oswego, was charged May 7 with speeding 26 to less than 35 mph over the limit and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration. Ibarra’s vehicle registered at 82 mph in a 50-mph zone in the 800 block of South Randall Road at 5:44 a.m.

• Bar One Specialty Steel, 1063 Pierson Drive, Batavia, reported a theft May 10 of an autographed bat valued at $3,200.

• A statue valued at $800 was reported stolen May 16 from River Rain Apartments, 200 N. Island Ave., Batavia.

• Bianca Barrera, 20, of the 900 block of Elizabeth Street, West Chicago, was charged May 17 with speeding 26 to less than 35 mph over the limit. Barrera’s vehicle registered at 60 mph in 30-mph zone on North Batavia Avenue at 10:44 a.m.

• Nicholas C. Denges, 42, of he 3N500 block of Hickory Knoll Lane, Wayne Township, was charged May 17 with speeding 26 to less than 35 mph over the limit. Denges’ vehicle registered at 75 mph in a 45-mph zone on Kirk Road shortly before 3 p.m.