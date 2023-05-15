Batavia police reports for: May 4-5, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Brandon S. Heinrich, 27, of the 100 block of Saint Germain Place, St. Charles, was charged May 4 with selling a tobacco product to a minor at Smoke & Toke, 1367 Wind Energy Pass, Batavia.

• Patrick A. Ford, 53, of the 3S500 block of Finley Road, Blackberry Township, was charged May 5 with disorderly conduct, simple assault and driving with a suspended license while at the Batavia Police Department, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia.