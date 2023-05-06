Batavia police reports for: April 27-May 3, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Shell Circle K, 108 N. Batavia Ave., reported on April 26 that two bottles of liquor valued at $41.98 were stolen.

• Julyssa Reza, 21, of the 2900 block of North Menard Avenue, Chicago, was charged April 28 with two counts of domestic battery, driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and driving an uninsured vehicle.

• Walmart, 801 N. Randall Road, Batavia, reported April 30 that someone made an unauthorized purchase of $494.94.

• Liedgrin E. McGee, 41, of the 900 block of Breton Court, Batavia, was charged May 1 with speeding 59 mph in a 40-mph zone, driving with suspended license and also was arrested on warrants from DeKalb County and Aurora police, both for failure to appear in court.

• Three tires valued at $743.22 were reported damaged May 1 while the vehicle was parked at Techner PM, 900 Douglas Road, Batavia.

• A 2020 Jaguar F Pace SUV, valued at $40,000, was reported stolen May 2 from a garage in the 400-500 block of Joslyn Way, Batavia. A garage door opener had been left in an unlocked pickup truck in the driveway, allowing the alleged thief to open the garage. The keys had been left in the Jaguar.

• A moisture meter and pickleball set were reported stolen May 2 from a vehicle in the 2000 block of Kane Lane, Batavia.

• Raul A. Sellas-Feliciano, 35, of the 700 block of North Gladstone Avenue, Aurora, was charged May 2 with speeding 26 to less than 35 mph over the limit. Sellas-Feliciano’s vehicle registered at 80 mph in a 50-mph zone on Randall Road at 1:19 p.m.

• Timothy C. Devine, 19, of the 36W200 bock of River Grange Road, St. Charles Township, was charged May 3 with underage drinking and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Henson Concrete Construction, 550 South River St., Batavia, reported May 3 that mail was stolen from the company mailbox.

• Andrew J. Rutkowski, 20, of the 25W700 block of Ambrust Avenue, Wheaton, was charged May 3 with misdemeanor aggravated assault while at Walmart, 801 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

• Carlos F. Franco-Daza, 51, of the 900 block of Fulton Street, Aurora, was charged May 3 with retail theft from Walmart, 801 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

• Bradley R. Beilfuss, 18, of the 300 block of Bradford Circle, Batavia, was arrested April 27 on a Batavia police warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of speeding 26 to 34 mph over the limit.

• Savion A. Little, 19, of the 700 block of Richards Street, Aurora, was charged April 27 with selling tobacco products to a minor at 7-Eleven, 336 E. Wilson St., Batavia.

• Carlos A. Martell, 19, of the 700 block of Iowa Avenue, Aurora, was charged April 27 with speeding more than 35 mph over the limit. Martell’s vehicle registered at 85 mph in a 50-mph zone on Randall Road at 9:46 p.m.

• Acquaviva Ristorante, 35 N. Water St. and United Methodist Church, 21 N. Water St., both reported on April 28 that they had been vandalized with graffiti on the roof.

• Alejandro A. Esparza, 20, of the 2200 block of Fairfax Way, Yorkville, was charged April 29 with speeding more than 35 mph over the limit. Esparza’s vehicle registered at 85 mph in a 50-mph zone on South Randall Road.