Batavia police reports for: April 15-26, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.
• Danna G. Garcia-Vargas, 24, of the 1800 block of 125th Street, College Point, New York, was charged April 23 with speeding more than 35 mph over the limit. Garcia-Vargas’s vehicle registered at 110 mph in a 50 mph zone on South Randall Road at 5 a.m.
• Priority Wreckers, 1375 Paramount Parkway, Batavia, reported April 25 that mail was stolen.
• Brandon D. Weakman, 20, of the 400 block of Bennett Drive, North Aurora, was charged April 26 with speeding more than 35 mph over the limit. Weakman’s vehicle registered at 97 mph in a 50 mph zone on South Randall Road shortly after 9 p.m.
• Urban Style Salon & Spa, 3 E. Wilson St., Batavia, reported April 15 that there was vandalism on the front step of graffiti in colored chalk.
• A pair of shoes valued at $60 was reported stolen April 16 from a porch in the 400 block of North River Street, Batavia.
• ANI-Midwest Fireproofing and Insulation, 951 N. Raddant Road, Batavia, reported April 19 that its mailbox, valued at $300, was damaged and an unknown amount of mail and checks was stolen.
• James T. Young, 62, of the 600 block of South River Street, Aurora, was arrested April 17 on a Batavia warrant on charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to land after notice not to enter.
• Midwest Sealcoat Inc., 1210 Lyons Road, Batavia, reported April 17 that a mail package had been stolen.
• A wallet with $40 cash was reported stolen April 17 at Walmart, 801 N. Randall Road, Batavia.
• Ten to 15 pieces of lumber were reported stolen April 12 from a construction site in the 300 block of Freedlund Course, Batavia.
• Kohl’s, 251 N. Randall Road, Batavia, reported April 10 that 27 perfumes valued at $3,650.40 had been stolen.
• Target, 115 N. Randall Road, Batavia, reported April 11 that Lego toy items valued at $429.96 had been stolen.