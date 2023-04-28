General Mills proposes expansion at Geneva facility

GENEVA – General Mills, at 2089 Pillsbury Drive, Geneva, is proposing to expand its site for a 65,600-square-foot addition to its production facility and a 46,800-square-foot addition to its warehouse, documents show.

Both one-story buildings would be physically connected to the existing facility. The proposal includes an additional 42-space employee parking lot on the north side, an additional drive and parking for 62 trailers, according to the filing.

The proposal includes new fencing and gates, additional storm sewer and stormwater management pretreatment; new sanitary sewer lines including a lift station; and landscaping and site lighting.

The proposal includes removing 47 trees, retaining 201 trees and having a tree preservation plan – including trunk protection – to protect those being retained.

The Planning and Zoning Commission on April 13 recommended approval with conditions. The City Council is expected to vote on the proposal Monday.

The full proposal is on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.