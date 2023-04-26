Batavia United Way, Emagine Batavia to host grand opening celebration for new theatre

Emagine Batavia and Batavia United Way will host a grand opening party for the brand new theatre at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.

Tickets to this event are $65 each and can be purchased by visiting BataviaUnitedWay.org, according to a news release.

Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, photo opportunities, unlimited concessions, live entertainment and a variety of films. All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to Batavia United Way to support their efforts in the community, the release stated.

Emagine Batiavia is scheduled to open to the public on June 1. The theatre will have 12 movie auditoriums, as well as a High Roller Room, featuring a full-service bar, pool tables, video games, bowling and more.

Featured films and upcoming showtimes will be announced soon on Emagine’s website. Birthday party and private rental bookings are currently available for Emagine Batavia. Inquire at Emagine-Entertainment.com.

The theatre is located in the former Randall 15 IMAX theatre, at 550 Randall Road in Batavia.

To learn more about Emagine Theatres, visit www.Emagine-Entertainment.com