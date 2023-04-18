Batavia’s new Emagine Theatre to offer bowling, video games, pool tables and more

In addition to watching movies in one of 12 auditoriums, patrons at Batavia’s new Emagine Theatre can bowl, play pool, or for those over 21, enjoy a cocktail in the High Roller Room.

According to a news release from Emagine Entertainment, Inc., the High Roller Room will include a full-service bar, shuffleboard, video games, pool tables and four Brunswick Duckpin Social® bowling lanes featuring Spark®, the first immersive, interactive scoring experience in the bowling industry.

Duckpin Social is a new take on Duckpin Bowling, a ten-pin game where bowlers use a smaller sized ball, without finger holes and each player is allowed up to three rolls per frame. Players do not need to rent shoes, according to the release.

Spark games introduce new targets and rules, giving bowlers of all ages and skill levels a chance to play in a new way. Spark’s content keeps the experience fresh frame after frame with an ever-expanding library of interactive Sync games, the release stated.

“We are all about innovation, entertainment, and providing an exemplary experience at Emagine. Our High Roller Room will deliver on all those elements with the Spark and Duckpin Social bowling experience and full suite of amenities planned for Emagine Batavia,” Paul Glantz, chairman and co-founder of Emagine Entertainment, stated in the release.

Emagine Batavia will also have a Super EMX auditorium, featuring a 96-foot screen, which will be the largest movie theatre screen in Illinois.

The new theatre is scheduled to open in the former Randall IMAX 15 location on June 1.