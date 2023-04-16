Batavia police reports for: March 29-April 9, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Two mailboxes valued at $75 in the 500 block of Iroquois Drive and a third in the 1200 block of Navajo Drive were reported damaged April 9.

• Neveen I. Jar Allah, 23, of the 8100 block of West 83rd Place, Justice, was arrested April 6 on a St. Charles warrant for failure to appear in court on traffic charges.

• A nail gun valued at $399 was reported stolen April 6 from Menards, 300 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

• The base of the “Thinking Man” statue at 25 N. River St., Batavia, was reported damaged April 6.

• Misty M. Gardner, 49, of the 2200 block of Big Woods Drive, Batavia, was charged April 6 with driving under the influence and improper lane use.

• Matthew S. Meneses, 23, of the 6N100 block of Emily Lane, St. Charles Township, was charged April 6 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Meneses’s vehicle registered at 78 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone in the 400 block of South Kirk Road.

• Courtney L. Wright, 27, of the 4700 block of North Talman Avenue, Chicago, was arrested April 6 on a Batavia warrant on two felony retail theft charges and one misdemeanor retail theft charge.

• Two bottles of Hennessy Cognac valued at $60 were reported shoplifted April 4 from Walgreens, 122 W. Wilson St., Batavia. Possibly also stolen was one bottle of Remy Martin Cognac valued at $30.

• Priority Wreckers, 1375 Paramount Parkway, Batavia, reported mail stolen from their box on April 8.

• Joel Soto, 19, of the 2700 block of Village Green Drive, Aurora, was charged April 8 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Soto’s vehicle registered at 57 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone in the 1000 block of East Wilson Street.

• Victor S. Soto, 25, of the 2700 block of Village Green Drive, Aurora, was arrested April 8 on a Batavia police warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

• Mark A. Sylvester, 50, of the 200 block of Quark Court, Batavia, was charged April 8 with two counts of domestic battery and one count of interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

• A cell phone valued at more than $500 was reported stolen April 3 at Funway, 1335 S. River St., Batavia.

• A ring valued at $5,000 was reported stolen April 4 in a residential burglary in the 200-300 block of Blair Street.

• Edixon E. Sulbaran-Madrid, 30, and Enelvis Ortega, 45, both of the 300 block of Evans Avenue, Aurora, were both charged April 4 with retail theft from Walmart, 801 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

• Jay N. Morgan, 25, homeless, was arrested April 5 on a Batavia warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of electronic harassment.

• Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St., Batavia, reported April 5 that a concrete retaining wall was sprayed painted with graffiti causing $100 in damage.

• Jacquelin Esquivel, 20, of the 0-99 block of Margarets Lane, Aurora, was arrested April 5 on a Batavia warrant on various traffic charges, including fleeing and eluding.

• Taylor V. Greer-Amed, 18, of the 1100 block of West Wilson Street, Batavia, was charged April 5 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Greer-Ahmed’s vehicle registered at 72 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Batavia Avenue.

• Diana Roganian, 18, of the 2000 block of Thornwood Circle, St. Charles, was charged April 5 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Roganian’s vehicle registered at 78 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Kirk Road.

• Joshua L. DeJohnette, 39, of the 800 block of South Bishop Street, Chicago, was charged April 2 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery, reckless conduct causing bodily harm, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and driving an uninsured vehicle.

• Donna L. Toney, 31, of the 1200 block of East Wilson Street, Batavia, was arrested on a Batavia warrant March 29 on charges of aggravated battery to a child under 13 and two counts of domestic battery.

• Emagine Batavia, 550 N. Randall Road, Batavia, reported vandalism on March 29 of spray painted walls, damaged security cameras and destroyed a fire extinguisher.