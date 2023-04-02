St. Charles police reports: Feb. 24-March 8, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Luis R. Rangel, 26, of the 200 block of South Jane Drive, Elgin, was charged at 6:41 p.m. March 8 with possession of a controlled substance.

Charley Soto, 22, of the 100 block of South 13th Street, St. Charles, was charged at 5:56 a.m. March 6 with burglary.

Olivia Chrisafia Stamatis, 18, of the 300 block of West State Street, Sycamore, was charged at 5:43 p.m. March 7 with retail theft.

Jeta Abdi, 58, of the 200 block of Holly Lane, Oswego, was charged at 10:51 a.m. Feb. 24 with retail theft.