Batavia police reports for: March 16-19, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Shell Circle K, 164 S. Randall Road, Batavia, reported the retail theft March 19 of a bottle of windshield washer fluid valued at $2.99 and an unknown amount of wood bundles.

• Alex V. Labastida, 19, of the 300 block of Sheldon Avenue, Aurora, was charged March 20 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles over the limit. Labastida’s vehicle registered at 76 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Randall Road shortly before 1 a.m.

• Adrian V. Stone, 26, of the 5700 block of Ring Court, Hanover Park, was charged March 16 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles over the limit. Stone’s vehicle registered at 79 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Fabyan Parkway shortly before 9:30 a.m.

• Mikal R. Rabanus, 44, of the 700 block of Fox Run Drive, Geneva, was charged March 16 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles over the limit. Rabanus’s vehicle registered at 76 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Fabyan Parkway at 9:39 a.m.