Batavia police reports for: Feb. 23-March 8, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Luke W. Churchill, 20, of the 2500 block of Thurston Court, Aurora, was charged Feb. 27 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the speed limit. Churchill’s vehicle registered 78 miles an hour in 45-mph zone on Kirk Road.

• A handbag valued at $450 was reported stolen Feb. 27 from a vehicle parked outside of Praxisfit, 3201 Main St., Batavia. The vehicle’s window was broken.

•A catalytic converter and 15 gallons of fuel – both of unknown value – were reported stolen Feb. 28 from behind Maya’s Furniture, 75 S. Randall Road.

• Noel Solis-Morales, 24, of the 100 block of North Lincolnway Street, North Aurora, was arrested Feb. 28 on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court. Solis-Morales was also cited for driving without headlights on when required at 6 p.m., driving with a suspended license and driving a uninsured vehicle.

• Jonathan Cervantes, 21, of the 300 block of Rural Street, Aurora, was charged Feb. 28 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Cervantes’s vehicle registered at 78 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road.

•Agustin J. Guerrero-Sandoval, 30, of the 1300 block of Jackson Street, Montgomery, was charged March 1 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit, not having a valid driver’s license, not having a valid registration and driving an uninsured vehicle. Guerrero-Sandoval’s vehicle registered at 100 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone on Randall Road at 8:44 a.m.

•Gino A. Roncal-Paredes, 26, of the 300 block of West Terra Cotta Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged March 1 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Roncal-Paredes’s vehicle registered at 83 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone on Randall Road.

• Mykenvon D. James, 20, of the 600 block of Madison Street, Batavia, was charged March 6 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. James’s vehicle registered at 66 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone on North Batavia Avenue.

• Jose Barrera, 25, of the 1300 block of East Turtlecreek Circle, Palatine, was arrested March 6 on a DuPage County warrant. Barrera also received citations for driving with a suspended license and tinted windows.

• Hayden J. Hogan, 28, homeless, was charged March 6 with criminal trespass to McDonald’s, 125 W. Wilson St., after he had been given notice not to enter.

• Tyler C. Fisher, 25, of the 1100 block of 22nd Avenue, Bellwood, was charged March 6 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Fisher’s vehicle registered at 71 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road.

• Christina M. Moreno, 40, of the 400 block of South Smith Street Aurora, was charged March 2 with retail theft of items from Menards, 300 N. Randall Road. Taken were a gallon of paint at $9, a sheet of sandpaper at $1.97 and a doorknob and deadbolt at $39.31, the report stated.

• Antionio D. Diaz, 31, of the 800 block of Columbia Street, Aurora, was charged March 3 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Diaz’s vehicle registered at 86 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on south Kirk Road at 10:25 a.m.

• Adam J. Mott, 46, of the 2900 block of Bauer Road, North Aurora, was charged March 4 with driving under the influence, failure to yield at an intersection and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• A radio-controlled helicopter was reported stolen Feb. 23 from the 1600 block of Sager Way.

• An unknown amount of liquor was reported stolen Feb. 23 from Jewel, 119 S. Randall Road, Batavia.

• Arnol Y. Guerra, 28, of the 3400 block of Fox Hill Road, Aurora, was charged Feb. 23 with felony possession of a fraudulent driver’s license and misdemeanor charges of obstructing identification, no valid driver’s license, no insurance and speeding 26 to 34 miles an hour over the limit. Guerra’s vehicle registred at 73 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road at 9:30 p.m.

• Mail was reported stolen Feb. 24 from Amber Medical Clinic, 1001 E. Wilson St., Batavia.

• Fazawn Stewart, 30, no permanent address, was charged Feb. 24 with felony possession of a stolen car and possession of a fraudulent identification card.

• Jhonatan F. Jarmakani, 28, of the 1300 block of West Indian Trail, Aurora, was charged March 8 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit and driving without a valid license. Jarmakani’s car registered at 73 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road at 9:43 p.m.

• Shannan M. Marshinski, 33, of the 1200 block of Koster Court, Geneva, was charged March 8 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Marshinski’s car registered at 74 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road at 10 p.m.