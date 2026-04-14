Chloe Carmona strikes 4 times, Ottawa powers past La Salle-Peru 6-0

Four goals and an assist courtesy of Chloe Carmona, three assists and a goal from Georgia Kirkpatrick and a shutout in net from keeper Shaelyn Miller.

The Ottawa girls soccer team has been firing on all cylinders this season, and it’s safe to say the Pirates kept it up early Monday evening in a 6-0 Interstate 8 Conference win at home over the La Salle-Peru Cavaliers.

“It was just really good teamwork going on,” said Carmona, who scored twice in the opening half (Kirkpatrick and Elle McGrath with the assists) and two more times in the latter half (both assisted by Kirkpatrick). “The first half was a little rough for a bit, but the second half we really put it together, worked as a team, and we had really good passes from everyone. It was amazing.

“I really think it was a team effort. I don’t think it was me personally, but it definitely does feel good getting some [goals] under my belt, scoring a few.

“It’s a good feeling, especially when you win.”

The Pirates – now 6-1 on the season and 2-1 in the I-8 – have been doing a lot of that this spring. Allison Power (assisted by Carmona) opened the scoring less than five minutes in, and though the Pirates’ next goal was waved off by an offsides penalty, Carmona struck two more times before the intermission to make it 3-0 at the break. That included a gorgeous header from Carmona off a laser beam pass from Kirkpatrick.

The Pirates duo joined forces for two more Carmona goals in the second half bookending Kirkpatrick’s lone goal, a no-chance-to-stop-it penalty kick with just over a dozen minutes remaining.

L-P keeper Lily Higgins made 13 saves against the six goals against, with teammate Avalyn Edwall adding a non-goalie save. Clare Domyancich and Rosalie Leininger also stood out for a Cavaliers defense that kept the visiting club competitive for much of the evening despite getting outshot by an almost three-to-one ratio.

L-P's Rosalie Leininger (14) kicks the ball away from Ottawa's Elle McGrath on Monday, April 13, 2026, on King Field at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

“We knew what to expect today,” said L-P coach Christin Pappas, her Cavaliers now 5-5 overall, 0-3 in the I-8. “Ottawa’s a strong team this year, and they were last year too. I give props to Ottawa, they did a nice job, and unfortunately we were losing a bit of our footing on the wet grass today. We’re used to our beautiful turf, and it was a little slower on this rainy day on tall grass on a football field, and our passes were a little short because of that.

“Ultimately, though, I’m proud of my team. They stayed in it until the last whistle. That’s all you can ask as a coach.”

On the other end of the pitch from Ottawa’s offensive fireworks, Miller made seven saves to record the shutout. She was greatly aided by standout defensive work from teammates Brooklyn Byone, Jasmine Resendez and especially Taylor Brandt.

“We’ve got a lot of diverse players with a lot of skillsets in the program right now,” Pirates coach Kevin Olesen said. “It’s exciting, because everybody is getting the opportunity to showcase their individual ability, and so far this season’s there’s been no shortage of that to go around.

“I’m incredibly proud of the girls assisting one another or scoring when the opportunity presents itself. We’ve had a lot of great team soccer, and hopefully we can continue that down the stretch.”