3 tips to to update a resume to align with the modern job market

The job market can be unpredictable. Though reports on jobs suggest the market is now flooded with openings, working professionals looking to change careers or switch firms know the reality of modern job hunting is no walk in the park.

Reports indicate that there was an average of one opening for every two applicants on the professional social networking site LinkedIn at the onset of summer 2023. Professionals also are contending with a job market in which firms that hurried to hire applicants during the pandemic are now being more deliberate with their hiring process, sometimes interviewing candidates as many as six times before concluding the process. In addition, a 2023 survey from TIME/Harris Poll found that 52 percent of applicants with a bachelor’s degree or higher completed an interview process without receiving a job offer.

There’s no denying the difficulty professionals seeking new jobs face when they begin their search. Though there’s no guarantee the right opportunity will come along quickly, professionals can update their resumes in three notable ways to increase the chances their applications are seen.

1. Write a new summary.

The professional resources experts at Indeed recommend individuals write a new summary of their work history that reflects their qualifications for any job they intend to apply for. Consider past accomplishments, tasks and responsibilities that are applicable to each opening and emphasize those in the summary. For example, individuals aspiring to move up to management level can emphasize past experiences in which they took on a supervisory role to complete a project.

2. Include important keywords.

The frustration many modern professionals feel when looking for new opportunities may stem from how easy it can be to apply for a job but never hear back. Indeed notes that many hiring managers utilize applicant tracking system (ATS) software when considering applications. Such programs scan resumes for predetermined keywords, discarding applications that do not include them. Reading each listing carefully can shed light on which keywords to include, as the right terms tend to be right there in the job description. Indeed also advises mentioning the company’s name and exact position title in the summary statement or career objective section.

3. Don’t forget the person who will read your resume.

Though ATS software plays an integral role in modern hiring, eventually a human being will see the resume if it gets past the ATS portion of the vetting process. Before submitting a resume, read it several times to ensure it reflects your accomplishments, talents and aspirations and not just the keywords that will get the document seen by human eyeballs. Numerous resumes will get past the ATS software, so it’s imperative that the resume illustrates a candidate’s qualifications and talents.

Modern job seeking is time-consuming and often frustrating. Getting past the vetting process involves updating a resume so applicants can use the modern hiring process to their advantage.