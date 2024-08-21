What young women should know about breast cancer

A prevailing myth concerning breast cancer is that it only affects older women. Various medical organizations and institutions recommend women begin receiving mammograms starting at age 40, which may compel women younger than 40 to think that they are immune to breast cancer. Yale Medicine notes breast cancer in younger individuals is rare, but the organization reports it is the most common cancer among women between the ages of 15 and 39. In addition, a body of evidence points to a growing rate of breast cancer diagnoses in younger women.

The Cleveland Clinic says breast cancer in young women and people assigned female at birth is known as early-onset breast cancer. Even adolescents and young adults can get breast cancer. Although young people can get any form of breast cancer, invasive ductal carcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer are the most common forms of the disease among young women.

Diagnoses of breast cancer have steadily risen in women under age 50 over the last 20 years, says the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Researchers believe the surge is largely driven by increases in the number of women diagnosed with estrogen-receptor positive tumors, which are cancerous tumors fueled by estrogen. The researchers also found higher rates of breast cancer among Black women, particularly those between the ages of 20 and 29. Black women in this age group were found to have a 53 percent increased risk of breast cancer.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation says that breast cancers in women under age 40 are more likely to have features that contribute to poorer outcomes and prognoses. Larger tumor size, advanced tumor stage, negative hormone receptor status, and an over-expression of the HER2 protein are some such features. The BCRF also reports younger women are more likely to experience a recurrence at five and 10 years after therapy compared to older women.

It is essential for younger women to be in tune with their bodies and learn to recognize any signs that may be indicative of breast cancer. Since annual screenings are not often part of preventative health plans for women younger than 40, adolescents and young adults need to alert their doctors if they suspect anything is wrong. Unfortunately, by the time a tumor in the breast can be felt, it likely has been present for some time already. Symptoms of breast cancer may include:

• Inverted nipple

• Breast lump or a lump in armpit

• Breast pain

• Changes in the skin of the breast

• Nipple discharge with or without pain

• Swollen lymph nodes

Any of these signs should be discussed with a primary care physician or a gynecologist.

Younger patients also are more likely to have a genetic connection to breast cancer. Individuals with one or more family members who were diagnosed with breast cancer are at higher risk and may want to consider screening at earlier ages.

Breast cancer is not a disease that only affects women 40 and older. Younger people can get breast cancer, and it’s often a surprise and sometimes more aggressive.